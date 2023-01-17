UPDATE 1-Chinese EV maker Xpeng joins Tesla, Seres to cut some models' prices

(Adds comment and details from company statement)

SHANGHAI/BEIJING, Jan 17 (Reuters) - Chinese automaker Xpeng on Tuesday announced price cuts for some models in the country in a notice on its official WeChat account, following similar moves by Tesla and Seres and fuelling expectations of a wider price war.

Xpeng lowered the starting prices for its best-selling pure electric P7 sedan to 209,900 yuan ($31,015), according to the notice, 12.5% lower from its previous level. The automaker also slashed prices for all versions of P5 sedan and G3i sports-utility vehicles by between 10% and 13%, according to Reuters calculations based on the prices.

"We hope to make intelligent vehicles more accessible to more people with more competitive prices," Xpeng spokesperson told Reuters in a statement after the price cut.

For car owners who purchased their automobiles before the price cut, Xpeng said it will offer extended maintenance services for free as compensation.

($1 = 6.7678 yuan) (Reporting by Zhang Yan, Brenda Goh and Beijing Newsroom; Editing by Tom Hogue and Sherry Jacob-Phillips)