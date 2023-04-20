UPDATE 1-China's Changxin Memory mulls local IPO at $14.5 bln valuation-Bloomberg News

(Adds details, background)

April 20 (Reuters) - China's Changxin Memory Technologies Inc (CXMT) plans to file for a domestic initial public offering that could value the memory chip maker at more than $14.5 billion, Bloomberg News reported on Thursday.

CXMT plans to list on Shanghai's Nasdaq-style STAR board this year, the report said, citing people familiar with the matter, adding that the company is in the process of picking underwriters and has not yet finalized the size of the IPO.

CXMT did not immediately respond to a Reuters request for comment.

The company, owned by state-backed parent Innotron Memory Co, makes chips that temporarily store data on phones, computers, servers, virtual reality and the Internet of Things.

Chip maker GigaDevice Semiconductor Inc and a fund indirectly controlled by Lei Jun, the billionaire founder of Xiaomi Corp, hold shares in Innotron, Bloomberg said, citing Tianyancha, a company registration information provider.

CXMT's IPO plans come as the United States curbs exports of chip-making equipment to China, requiring licenses for U.S. companies to export advanced chips and chip-making equipment in a bid to slow China's technological advance.

Last year, the U.S. Congress passed the CHIPS Act to subsidize the domestic semiconductor industry and keep ahead of China in global markets. ($1 = 6.8905 Chinese yuan renminbi) (Reporting by Jyoti Narayan in Bengaluru; Editing by Savio D'Souza)