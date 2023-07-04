UPDATE 1-China state lenders lower dollar deposit rates for second time in a month - sources

(Adds context on rate reduction in early June, authorities' efforts to halt yuan slide)

SHANGHAI/BEIJING, July 4 (Reuters) - China's major state banks have lowered their dollar deposit rates for the second time in a month, seven banking sources with direct knowledge of the matter said, as authorities have stepped up efforts to arrest a slide in the yuan.

Interest rates offered by the "Big Five" state-owned lenders on most dollar deposits are now capped at 2.8%, down from 4.3% previously, said the people, who declined to be named as they were not authorised to speak to the media.

The People's Bank of China, which typically issues guidance on dollar deposit rates to state banks, did not immediately comment on the matter.

The lenders - Industrial and Commercial Bank of China , Bank of China , Agricultural Bank of China , China Construction Bank and Bank of Communications - did not immediately respond to requests for comment.

The new rates came into effect on July 1, said two of the sources, adding that some of the banks were not offering rates above the 2.8% cap for large deposits. Banks typically offer higher rates to deposits exceeding $1 million.

Lower rates would reduce the incentive for individuals to hold dollar deposits in China, which in turn could bolster the yuan and help to halt its slide in recent weeks to eight-month lows against the dollar.

The PBOC, China's central bank, has recently moved to brake the yuan's slide against the dollar, setting stronger-than-expected daily fixings for the currency, while state banks have also been spotted selling dollars on occasion in both the onshore and offshore markets, trading sources said.

The latest cut in dollar deposit rates was the second in barely a month. In early June, sources told Reuters the big state banks had lowered such rates as much as 100 basis points from the previous ceiling of 5.3%.

The PBOC said last Friday it would continue to keep the yuan basically stable and guard against the risk of large exchange rate fluctuations.

The yuan is one of the worst-performing Asian currencies this year, knocked nearly 5% lower against the dollar by a slowdown in China's economy and widening yield differentials with the United States. (Reporting by Winni Zhou, Samuel Shen and Jindong Zhang in Shanghai, Rong Ma and Ryan Woo in Beijing, John Geddie in Tokyo; Editing by Edmund Klamann)