UPDATE 1-China says its economic recovery is still not solid - state media

·1 min read

(Updates with details, context)

BEIJING, Feb 28 (Reuters) - China said on Tuesday the foundation of its economic recovery is not yet solid, and various unexpected factors may occur at any time, state media reported.

The country's development still faces triple pressures including demand contraction, supply shock and weakened expectations, China's Communist Party (CPC) central committee said in a communique, according to the official Xinhua News Agency.

The communique was released at the second plenary session of CPC's central committee, which was held from Feb. 26 to Feb. 28.

More than 200 members of central committee discussed a draft of reforms to party and state organisations which will be examined at the upcoming 14th National People’s Congress (NPC).

The central committee also approved a proposed list of leadership candidates to be recommended at the first session of the upcoming Congress.

The 14th NPC, an annual meeting of parliament where thousands of delegates from across China will gather in the capital, Beijing, kicks off on Sunday.

(Reporting by Beijing Newsroom; Editing by Andrew Heavens)

Latest Stories

  • Xi and Putin have declared a new cold war

    Our global order is in deep trouble. It is now more protectionist and more divided than at any time since the collapse of the Soviet Union. Our post-Cold War complacency has seen autocratic states multiply in recent years. Now, China and Russia are openly pioneering a competing vision – a post-West world order that we cannot afford to ignore.

  • Ukraine-Russia war: Putin says Russian people 'may not survive'

    Vladimir Putin has said that Russian people may not survive in their current state as he claimed the West was trying to "disband" Russia.

  • Ukraine war news – live: Russia responds to China’s 12-point peace plan for ending war

    ‘Predators will devour a predator’, says Ukrainian president

  • Putin's £274m spy plane blown up by Belarusian partisans

    A Russian spy plane worth £274 million has been severely damaged by partisans in Belarus.

  • Donald Trump Reportedly Ordered White House To Crack Down On Jimmy Kimmel

    At least two attempts were made to censor the late night host, Rolling Stone reported.

  • Lockheed's HIMARS plant gearing up to meet demand after Ukraine success

    Lockheed Martin's mobile rocket launcher plant in Camden, Arkansas is gearing up to boost production of the HIMARS system after its success on the battlefield in Ukraine drove up demand from other nations, executives said on Monday. The High Mobility Artillery Rocket System (HIMARS) is now a widely recognized weapon after mobile phone camera footage of the war in Ukraine showed the launchers in action. "When you have a combat proven system that is out there and in the news - daily - then that's driving that demand," said Jennifer McManus, the vice president for operations of Lockheed's missile business.

  • Trump Lashes Out at Fox News for Acknowledging Ron DeSantis Exists

    The former president is taking out his paranoia about a potential primary challenge from the Florida governor on the network

  • Russia 'Likely Concerned' Over 'Unexplained Explosions' In Important City, UK Says

    Russian-controlled Mariupol is at least 80km from the frontline.

  • Ukraine says it shot down a Su-25 jet and captured its pilot in revenge for a weekend of shelling: reports

    Ukraine says its forces took down the Su-25 jet hours after Russian forces had spent the weekend bombarding Avdiivka, a strategic frontline site.

  • Lab leak most likely origin of Covid pandemic, says US

    The Covid-19 pandemic is most likely to have originated from a laboratory leak, a US government department has concluded.

  • Ted Cruz says wearing the Ukrainian flag is 'like a COVID mask' — arguing that support for Ukraine among Democrats has become a 'virtue signal'

    Speaking of Democrats, Ted Cruz said that wearing a "Ukrainian flag has become like a Covid mask. It's a sign to show your virtue."

  • Key Putin ally claims Russia is dismantling seized western weapons to turn 'the enemy's experience to our advantage' in Ukraine

    Dmitry Medvedev rejected Western reports that Russia was running low on weapons and ammunition in an article published on Saturday.

  • GOP Chair Makes Delusional Promises on Behalf of Donald Trump

    CNNGOP chairwoman Ronna McDaniel painted a rosy picture of the Republican Party headed into the 2024 election on Sunday, namely a united front, candidates supporting one another, and Donald Trump accepting the results of an election.Her picture, however, seemed devoid of the reality her party members have lived in.In her first interview since her contentious reelection last month, McDaniel presented a mission statement of unity, one she said propelled her to a fourth term. “We can't be so viciou

  • Top Japan Diplomat Set to Skip G-20 Meeting, Snubbing India

    (Bloomberg) -- Japanese Foreign Minister Yoshimasa Hayashi is unlikely to attend a meeting of G-20 foreign ministers in India from Wednesday, instead prioritizing parliamentary business, according to a government official. Most Read from BloombergElon Musk Regains His Spot as the World’s Richest PersonNigeria Latest: Tinubu Wins in Six States; Obi Takes ThreeTD Bank to Pay $1.2 Billion to End Suit Tied to Ponzi SchemeHong Kong Ends One of World’s Longest Mask Mandates After 945 DaysNigeria Lates

  • Russians tighten noose on Ukraine's Bakhmut, situation 'extremely tense'

    DONETSK PROVINCE, Ukraine (Reuters) -Russia forces on Tuesday stepped up their weeks-long drive to encircle the eastern Ukrainian city of Bakhmut where the commander of Ukraine's ground forces described the situation as "extremely tense". Russian forces, including mercenary fighters from the Wagner Group, are trying to cut the Ukrainian defenders' supply lines to the city, scene of some of the war's bloodiest battles, and force them to surrender or withdraw. That would give Russia its first major prize in more than half a year and open the way to the capture of the last remaining urban centres in the Donetsk region, which Moscow claims to have annexed along with three other Ukrainian regions.

  • CIA chief: China has some doubt on ability to invade Taiwan

    U.S. intelligence shows that China's President Xi Jinping has instructed his country's military to “be ready by 2027" to invade Taiwan though he may be currently harboring doubts about his ability to do so given Russia's experience in its war with Ukraine, CIA Director William Burns said. Burns, in a television interview that aired Sunday, stressed that the United States must take “very seriously” Xi's desire to ultimately control Taiwan even if military conflict is not inevitable. “We do know, as has been made public, that President Xi has instructed the PLA, the Chinese military leadership, to be ready by 2027 to invade Taiwan, but that doesn’t mean that he’s decided to invade in 2027 or any other year as well,” Burns told CBS' “Face the Nation.”

  • West's supply of arms to Kyiv risks nuclear catastrophe, says Putin ally

    The West's continued supply of arms to Kyiv risks a global nuclear catastrophe, Russia's former president and an ally of President Vladimir Putin said.

  • Rust belt province got old before it got rich, as much of China will

    Wang Fengqin suffered from hunger in her youth, when Mao Zedong was running China, so it brings her joy to cook a nice dinner whenever her sons visit her in the rapidly depopulating northeastern village of Wudaogang. A problem for Chinese leaders as they plan to reform the country's fragmented, poorly funded pension system, is that the provincial government in Heilongjiang needs cash transfers from richer regions to pay even Wang's modest benefit. As China's 1.4 billion population declines and ages, in part because of a policy that limited couples to one child from 1980 to 2015, pressure on pension budgets is soaring.

  • Why China may consider arming Russia

    The director of the CIA choosing to use the word “confident” to describe a US assessment that China is considering arming Russia should set alarm bells ringing throughout Ukraine and the West.

  • Fox anchor says network is blocking him from reporting on Dominion texts

    ‘I believe I should be covering it, it’s a major media story’