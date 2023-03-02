UPDATE 1-China holds up chipmaker Arm's plan to offload joint venture - FT

·1 min read

(Adds background, details from FT report)

March 2 (Reuters) - China is holding up Softbank Group Corp -owned Arm's plan to offload its troubled joint venture in the country, Financial Times reported on Thursday.

Chinese officials have declined to process the paperwork confirming Arm China's transfer to a new Vision Fund entity since the documents were submitted to business regulators around May last year, FT said, citing three people close to the matter.

However, it is possible that regulators would change their minds and process the paperwork, which takes around five to 10 days to complete, the report said.

Arm and Softbank did not immediately respond to Reuters' request for comment.

The report comes after the United States passed a sweeping set of regulations last year aimed at kneecapping China's semiconductor industry.

China does not want to lose Arm at this juncture, FT reported, quoting an official involved in overseeing Arm China.

"The chip war between the U.S. and China continues to escalate and Arm is a must-have ally for China's chip industry," the official told FT.

(Reporting by Anirudh Saligrama in Bengaluru; Editing by Sonia Cheema)

Latest Stories

  • Company picked by Ottawa to produce made-in-Canada vaccines warns it may go out of business

    The federal Liberal government's COVID-19 vaccine manufacturing policy is facing yet another challenge after Maryland-based Novavax announced late Tuesday it may not have enough cash in a year's time to stay in business. That means three pillars of the government's made-in-Canada COVID-19 vaccine procurement strategy have failed or could soon fail. In addition to this new hiccup with cash-strapped Novavax, there was the doomed deal with China-based CanSino and a major investment in the now-defun

  • Hyundai was poised to become Tesla's top contender. Then the U.S. government blindsided it

    Hyundai's and Kia's popular new EVs are turning heads and sales were skyrocketing — until the Inflation Reduction Act took their customer rebates away.

  • Ireland rues mistakes of the past as it struggles to keep the lights on

    Back-up power generators have started to arrive in Ireland to help it keep the lights on during the next few winters. The mobile turbines, described as “effectively jet engines”, are set to be installed in areas including Dublin and nearby County Meath. The €350m (£308m) temporary capacity was ordered by environment minister Eamon Ryan last year as a “last resort”, after regulators flagged a looming shortfall in generation. “This is an electricity emergency,” minister of state Ossian Smyth told

  • Indian buyers for Russia's oil are drowning in price-cap paperwork and that could hit Moscow's sales, report says

    Indian buyers of Russian crude oil are drowning in paperwork demanded under the G7 price cap, and that could dent Moscow's sales, Bloomberg reported.

  • Trafigura says Gupta sought to pass off Russian metal as Indian - court docs

    An Indian businessman accused by Trafigura of fraud told the commodity trader he imported Russian nickel and had it processed before rebranding it as Indian to get around financing restrictions, a former Trafigura executive said in an affidavit to a London court. The document suggests possible ways Russian metal has continued to flow onto global markets despite a host of companies and banks refusing to deal with Russian commodities following the invasion of Ukraine. The affidavit forms part of a case Trafigura is bringing against Prateek Gupta in London's High Court, alleging "systematic fraud" by Gupta's companies in substituting other materials for nickel Trafigura had bought.

  • Toyota rethinks long-term EV strategy, calls Tesla Y a 'work of art,' report says

    Toyota is taking a step back to re-evaluate its EVs built on the e-TNGA platform, which may delay some models but will ensure longer-term success.

  • Biden conditions for chip funding cause 'heartburn,' industry insiders say

    As the Biden administration on Tuesday disclosed conditions for awarding $39 billion in subsidies to revamp U.S. semiconductor manufacturing, tech industry sources said some unexpected provisions make the funds less attractive. Although no chip industry sources said companies would scrap expansion plans to build in the U.S., they grumbled about the U.S. Department of Commerce's broad range of rules to receive funding, from requirements to share excess profits with the government to providing affordable child care for construction workers who build the plants. Industry sources say that the measure was a surprise and that it is unclear how it would be applied to companies, each of which will have to negotiate separate agreements with the U.S. government.

  • Fisker earnings call touts the Ocean's arrival, teases the Pear

    Fisker Inc's analyst call for Q4 2022 and full-year 2022 results is full of good news. The first 300 units of the Ocean crossover are due in March.

  • Oil edges up as record U.S. crude exports offset stock build

    Record high U.S. crude exports helped offset the market’s consternation over another weekly build in stockpiles, sending oil prices higher for a second day in a row. New York-traded West Texas Intermediate, or WTI, crude for April delivery settled at $77.69 a barrel, up 64 cents, or 0.8%. London-traded Brent crude for April delivery settled at $84.31, up 86 cents or 1.03%.

  • Yosemite National Park closed indefinitely after record-breaking snowfall

    Yosemite National Park will stay closed indefinitely after record snowfall.The popular tourist destination was due to reopen on Wednesday (1 March) but will remain closed as 15ft of snow is covering some of the roads.Yosemite is located in California’s Sierra Nevada mountains and broke its snow record in recent days, with 40 inches on the ground, passing the previous high of 36 inches in 1969.There is currently no word as to when the park will reopen, or be safe again for visitors.

  • Plunging Gas Prices Could Kill Off $40 Billion In Deals

    Merger and acquisition activity in the U.S. oil and gas space dropped off a cliff as natural gas prices plummeted

  • Oil and gas investment in Canada to hit $40 billion in 2023, industry group says

    CALGARY — Investment in oil and gas production in Canada will jump by 11 per cent to hit $40 billion in 2023, the country's largest fossil fuel industry group said Wednesday. The Canadian Association of Petroleum Producers said spending in the oilpatch in 2023 is expected to surpass pre-pandemic levels, three years after the arrival of COVID-19 decimated global commodity prices. “It feels pretty good. It’s a significant milestone for sure," said CAPP president and CEO Lisa Baiton. "It’s a pretty

  • Czech Republic may require electricity imports from 2030 - grid operator

    The Czech Republic may depend on electricity imports from 2030 due to phasing out of coal-fired plants, the Czech Transmission System Operator (CEPS) said on Wednesday. That would mark a dramatic shift for one of the EU's largest electricity exporters as it plans to overhaul its energy sector with new nuclear capacity and stronger use of renewable sources, but also closing down its fleet of lignite plants. The EU's climate targets and the war in Ukraine, which led to a sharp reduction in Russian gas imports, have boosted electricity prices in the bloc and exposed vulnerabilities in energy systems.

  • U.S. goods trade deficit widens in January; wholesale inventories decline

    WASHINGTON (Reuters) -The U.S. trade deficit in goods increased moderately in January, with both imports and exports rising solidly, leaving trade on track to have little or no impact on gross domestic product growth early in the first quarter. The goods trade deficit widened 2.0% to $91.5 billion, the Commerce Department said on Tuesday. This left the goods trade deficit slightly above the fourth-quarter average.

  • US subsidies appealing to German companies, survey shows

    BERLIN (Reuters) -The Biden administration's effort to promote climate-friendly technologies through the Inflation Reduction Act (IRA) is attracting German companies to the United States, a survey of the German Chamber of Commerce and Industry DIHK released on Wednesday showed. According to the DIHK survey of 2,400 companies from all sectors, one in 10 German companies is already planning to relocate production to other countries. The report showed that North America, and particularly the U.S., have become more popular for business.

  • Tipping Etiquette Has Gotten Out Of Control & It's Time We Start Talking About It

    People on TikTok have certainly weighed in: Tipping has gotten a bit out of control. Are we supposed to tip any time we buy something now? It seems like there are no rules, and no one knows how to deal with it.

  • U.S. Oil Exports May Be Rising But Production Isn’t

    Despite higher capex this year, U.S. oil production growth is lagging behind exports in 2023

  • Jaguar Land Rover owner demands subsidy for its steel plants in return for gigafactory deal

    Jaguar Land Rover owner Tata has tied the construction of a gigafactory in the UK to a Government bailout of its ageing steel mill in Port Talbot, leaving the battery factory project in doubt.

  • IAG at 52-Week High On News

    iA Financial Corporation Inc. (T.IAG) hit a new 52-week high of $90.74 Tuesday. Industrial Alliance ...

  • Drivers leasing new electric cars ‘overcharged’ by hundreds of pounds each month

    Clean transport campaign group Transport & Environment said leasing companies are not reflecting the strong resale value of cleaner cars.