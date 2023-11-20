UPDATE 1-Chile's GDP up 0.3% in Q3, in line with forecasts

(Adds background in paragraphs 3-4)

SANTIAGO, Nov 20 (Reuters) - Chile's economy expanded 0.3% in the third quarter of 2023 from the previous three-month period, data from the country's central bank showed on Monday, in line with the market consensus in a Reuters poll of economists.

Gross domestic product (GDP) in the world's largest copper producer also rose 0.6% on a yearly basis, the central bank added, above the median forecast of a 0.2% increase.

The third-quarter economic gain comes as the central bank in July started cutting borrowing costs, having so far reduced its benchmark rate by a total 225 basis points to 9% after holding it at 11.25% for nine months to combat high inflation.

The positive figures mark a recovery for the Andean country's economy after a

contraction

in the three months ended June 30, which reflected elevated interest rates. (Reporting by Gabriel Araujo and Fabian Andres Cambero; Editing by Toby Chopra and Bernadette Baum)