UPDATE 1-Chilean lithium miner SQM's profit sinks as lithium prices drag

MEXICO CITY, Aug 16 (Reuters) - Chile's SQM, the world's second-largest lithium producer, said on Wednesday its second-quarter net profit dropped 32.5% from the year ago period, pulled down by lower commodity prices.

The miner posted a net profit of $580.3 million for the three months ended June.

Revenue fell 21% from the prior year, landing at $2.05 billion during the period.

Sales volumes for lithium and derivatives totaled 43.1 thousand metric tons, up 26% on the year, though average selling prices dropped almost 37% year-over-year.

"The positive impact of significantly higher sales volumes during the second quarter of 2023 was partially offset by lower average selling prices compared to the same period last year," the company statement said.

SQM has been holding talks with Chile's state-run Coldeco to discuss new lithium contracts, in the midst of a government push to strengthen its control on projects. (Reporting by Noe Torres and Carolina Pulice, Writing by Isabel Woodford)