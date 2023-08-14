UPDATE 1-Chile central bank could consider 75bp, 100bp rate cuts -minutes

(Updates with additional detail from minutes, adds context)

Aug 14 (Reuters) - Chile's central bank could consider interest rate cuts of 75 or 100 basis points at its next meetings, minutes from the board's July meeting showed on Monday, while also cautioning that inflation remained high.

The bank's board voted unanimously in July to cut the benchmark interest rate by 100 basis points to 10.25%, although some board members expressed concern about the move, according to the minutes.

Chile became the first major central bank in Latin America to cut rates in the current monetary policy cycle with the larger-than-expected cut, which caused the Chilean peso to depreciate against the U.S. dollar in following days.

The bank weighed a 100-basis-point rate cut against a 75-basis-point cut, though the board opted for the larger cut despite the risk of peso weakening.

"In the next meetings there could be movements around these magnitudes," the minutes showed, though cautioning "the magnitude of the first move did not impose any conditions on... the subsequent moves."

By the end of the year, the central bank's benchmark interest rate is expected to fall to between 7.75% and 8%, according to the minutes, as inflation slows down.

"In general, the evolution of the macroeconomic scenario pointed to a rebalancing" of inflationary risks, the minutes showed.

However, all board members said that inflation remained "very high."

(Reporting by Fabian Cambero and Kylie Madry, editing by Ed Osmond and Susan Fenton)