UPDATE 1-New centrist party poised to win Bulgaria's election, partial results show

(Adds, details, background)

SOFIA, Nov 15 (Reuters) - A new centrist political party is expected to win Bulgaria's parliamentary election, increasing the chances of an end to a political stalemate in the European Union's poorest member state, partial results from the vote showed on Monday.

The anti-graft We Continue The Change party, launched by two former interim ministers two months ago, leads with 26% of the vote, with 42% of ballots counted from Sunday's election, data from the central electoral commission showed.

It was the Balkan country's third election this year.

The centre-right GERB party of long-serving premier Boyko Borissov is second with 21.4% of the vote. His decade-long rule ended after an election in April amid public anger at widespread corruption.

Political wrangling has prevented Borissov's opponents from building a government, after both the April election and another one in July.

Analysts said We Continue The Change is better positioned this time to seal a coalition with the support of two other anti-corruption groupings and the Socialists. But tough talks lie ahead.

Bulgarians have grown tired of the political impasse amid a surge in energy prices and a jump in COVID-19 cases and deaths that overwhelmed hospitals. (Reporting by Tsvetelia Tsolova; Editing by Clarence Fernandez, Robert Birsel)