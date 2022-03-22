UPDATE 1-Caspian consortium says its loading equipment damaged by storm

(Adds details)

March 22 (Reuters) - A storm in Russia's section of the Black Sea has damaged loading equipment of Caspian Pipeline Consortium (CPC), one of the world's biggest oil pipelines shipping crude from Kazakhstan to global markets, its operator said on Tuesday.

The pipeline has been in the spotlight in recent weeks after Russia's military operation in Ukraine has restricted Russian exports and led to an oil price spike. The United States has imposed sanctions on Russian oil, but said oil flows from Kazakhstan via Russia should run uninterrupted.

The pipeline ships around 1.2 million barrels per day (bpd), or 1.2% of the global demand. Any major disruption to the CPC flows will put a further strain on the global oil market facing one of the worst supply crunch since the Arab oil embargo in the 1970s.

The bulk of oil in the pipeline belongs to Russia, Kazakhstan and international companies, such as U.S. major Chevron. It exports oil from Russia's Black Sea port of Novorossiisk.

The operator of the CPC pipeline said one of three mooring points has been damaged by a recent storm and it will take at least three weeks to repair it as the consortium will wait for a vessel.

It said it hoped exports won't be affected as two other berths could continue to operate normally.

Major global trading houses such as Vitol and Trafigura said on Tuesday they estimated the current Russian oil disruption at 2 million to 3 million bpd and added the world could barely cope with a disruption exceeding 2 million bpd as it would lead to a further price spike and a global economic recession.

Russia has said the Western sanctions over Ukraine amounts to an economic war against it. Its officials have said Moscow would resort to all available tools to defend itself including possibly limiting gas supplies to Europe.

The U.S. Treasury on Friday told buyers to be cautious if they think certificates stating crude from the Caspian Pipeline Consortium is not of Russian origin have been falsified. (Reporting by Reuters; Editing by Alex Richardson and Jonathan Oatis)