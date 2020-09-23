1 new case of COVID-19 confirmed on P.E.I.

P.E.I. Chief Public Health Officer Dr. Heather Morrison confirmed one new case of COVID-19 on Wednesday.

The woman in her 20s had travelled internationally to Prince Edward Island for work that is non-health care related, according to a release from the province.

The release said she underwent routine testing upon her arrival.

The woman is doing well in self-isolation and close contact tracing has been completed, it said.

According to the release, on Sept. 19 the woman flew from Vancouver to Toronto on Air Canada flight AC128. She then travelled from Toronto to Charlottetown Sept. 20 on Air Canada flight AC7460.

The release said all passengers who travelled on these flights should watch for symptoms and visit a drop in testing clinic if any develop.

Since the pandemic began, Prince Edward Island has had 58 positive cases of COVID-19 — 57 are now considered recovered. All of the cases are related to travel.

