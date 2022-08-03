1 candidate holds commanding lead in 8th District Senate race in Tri-Cities

Republican Matt Boehnke and Independent Ronni Batchelor were leading Tuesday night in the primary race for an open state Senate seat representing the western part of the Tri-Cities.

Early election night results showed both candidates with a sizeable lead over Republican Alex Barrington, who had just 9% of the vote after initial counts.

If results hold, Boehnke and Batchelor will advance to the Nov. 8 general election.

The race is for the open, lone seat representing Washington’s 8th District in the state Senate.

From left, Republican Alex Barrington, Republican Matt Boehnke and Independent Ronni Batchelor.

Boehnke, a two-term Republican already representing the district in the House, had a commanding lead with 67% of the initial votes counted.

Before going to the Legislature, Boehnke served on the Kennewick City Council. He’s also a retired U.S. Army colonel and small business owner. He currently heads Columbia Basin College’s Cyber Security Department.

Batchelor, who works in mental health care as a crisis assistant, had 24% of the vote on Tuesday night.

She works with Lourdes outreach program and is embedded in local police departments.

Close to 16,000 ballots have been counted so far in the race.

The 8th District includes all of Richland and south Richland, as well as large swaths of west Pasco and west Kennewick.

The district was redrawn last year as part of the nonpartisan decennial redistricting effort.

There’s still plenty of ballots left to count, according to local auditor’s offices. An updated ballot count is expected Wednesday afternoon.

Both Benton and Franklin counties expect to have about 20,000 more ballots each to count in coming days.

Election results are final on Aug. 16.