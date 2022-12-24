UPDATE 1-Canadian miner First Quantum starts arbitration against Panama, says government

Valentine Hilaire
·2 min read

(Adds law firms backing Panama)

By Valentine Hilaire

PANAMA CITY, Dec 24 (Reuters) - Canada-based miner First Quantum Minerals Ltd and its subsidiary Minera Panama started arbitration processes against Panama, the country's ministry of commerce and industry said on Saturday, as the two sides have been locked in a disagreement over payments and mine operations.

Panama's government on Monday ordered First Quantum to pause operations at its flagship Cobre Panama copper mine after the company missed a deadline to finalize a deal that would have increased payments to the government by at least $375 million.

Despite having agreed to meet with the government, the company decided on Friday to "advance efforts" by going ahead with two arbitration processes, the ministry said in a statement, without giving further details.

An official from the country's economy and finance ministry told Reuters on Friday that Panama was looking for a "fair" deal in which the company complies with the obligations its large operations demand.

First Quantum did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

The company initiated one of the arbitration processes under a 1997 contract, which regulates its operations, and the other under the free trade agreement between Canada and Panama, the government added.

The government has been and is going to keep working with law firms Squire Patton Boggs and Allen & Overy to solve the disputes, a spokesperson for Panama's commerce and industry ministry said. Both firms did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Panama was asking for a maintenance plan for the company, which is considered the largest private investment in the Central American country and accounts for roughly 3.5% of Panama's gross domestic product.

"The resolution ... that orders Minera Panama to accomplish a care and maintenance plan for the Panama copper mine remains in force, and the government will monitor its full compliance," the ministry said in a statement. (Reporting by Valentine Hilaire; Writing by Carolina Pulice; Editing by Josie Kao)

Latest Stories

  • EXPLAINER: Why are baseball teams spending so much money?

    Aaron Judge, Carlos Correa and Trea Turner combined for almost $1 billion in contracts. Xander Bogaerts, Jacob deGrom, Dansby Swanson, Carlos Rodón, Brandon Nimmo and Willson Contreras added up to another billion. And that's just nine players. Just one lucrative slice of baseball's December spending spree. What a difference a year makes. It has been an epic holiday season already for several teams and players — a year after Major League Baseball locked out its players in an ugly labor dispute th

  • Golf Canada unveils 2023 national teams under new three-tier system

    An all-time high of 57 athletes were named to Golf Canada's teams on Wednesday along with eight coaches. Golf Canada’s 2023 national team system now features three program tiers: amateurs and professionals are on Team Canada, NextGen is for under-21 amateurs, and the third group is a talent identification system aimed at growing the pool of prospects. The updated program tiers are designed to help Golf Canada's high-performance program increase the number of Canadians on the LPGA and PGA Tours t

  • Watson: Stefanski connection, offense sold him on Browns

    BEREA, Ohio (AP) — Deshaun Watson didn't choose Cleveland — over Carolina, New Orleans and Atlanta — because of the weather or the Browns' success with quarterbacks. The first is frequently gloomy, the other, horrendous. But along with a $230 million, fully guaranteed contract, Watson was enticed to join the Browns after making a strong initial connection with coach Kevin Stefanski, who showed him the possibilities to shine in Cleveland's offense. When team owners Dee and Jimmy Haslam visited Wa

  • Andersson's OT goal gives Flames 3-2 win over Ducks

    ANAHEIM, Calif. (AP) — Rasmus Andersson scored 2:24 into overtime and the Calgary Flames beat the Anaheim Ducks 3-2 on Friday night. Andersson beat Lukas Dostal with a wrist shot from the right circle to extend Calgary’s point streak to four games, with three wins in that stretch. Michael Stone and Brett Ritchie also scored, and Jacob Markstrom made 21 saves as the Flames wrapped up a successful four-game California road trip. Mason McTavish and Jakob Silfverberg had power-play goals — the sixth

  • Horvat leads Canucks to 5-2 road win over Oilers

    EDMONTON — Bo Horvat had two goals and two assists and J.T. Miller had a pair of goals as the Vancouver Canucks headed into the Christmas holiday break on a high note with a 5-2 victory over the Edmonton Oilers on Friday night. Ilya Mikheyev also scored for the Canucks (15-15-3) who have won two in a row. Derek Ryan and Connor McDavid responded with goals for the Oilers (18-15-2) who have lost four of their last five. The Oilers opened the scoring midway through the first period when Warren Foeg

  • Foegele snaps tie, McDavid scores again as Oilers top Stars

    DALLAS (AP) — Warren Foegele broke a tie with 8:14 left and the Edmonton Oilers scored three times in the third period to beat the Dallas Stars 6-3 on Wednesday night. Mattias Janmark had two goals and an assist as the Oilers snapped a three-game losing streak. Zach Hyman, Ryan Nugent-Hopkins and Connor McDavid also scored for Edmonton against the Central Division leaders. McDavid scored on the rush on his only shot on goal to make it 5-3 with 3:43 remaining. He leads the NHL with 29 goals and 6

  • Nets' Irving out against Warriors with right calf tightness

    NEW YORK (AP) — Kyrie Irving missed the Brooklyn Nets' game against Golden State on Wednesday because of right calf tightness. Coach Jacque Vaughn said after Irving arrived at the arena, he did some shooting and then reported his tightness. The Nets initially listed their point guard as questionable but then scratched him shortly after. Irving averaged 27.4 points in his last 10 games, including 38 in a victory over Detroit on Sunday. He has missed just one game since returning from an eight-gam

  • Karlsson has goal and 3 assists, Sharks beat Wild 5-2

    SAN JOSE, Calif. (AP) — Erik Karlsson had a goal and three assists, and the San Jose Sharks beat Minnesota 5-2 on Thursday night to snap the Wild's six-game winning streak. Karlsson scored on a one-timer 44 seconds into the game to extend his points streak to nine games. Noah Gregor, Timo Meier, Kevin Labanc, and Oscar Lindblom also scored for San Jose, and James Reimer made 24 saves. “He’s unbelievable. He’s playing a video game. It’s really amazing to watch him when he’s on his game," Sharks c

  • 'The limit does not exist': Trio of Canadian Olympic speed skaters announce retirement

    Three Canadian speed skaters, Gilmore Junio, Kaylin Irvine and Marsha Hudey, retired after each representing the maple leaf for nearly a decade. The trio of skaters were honoured for their accomplishments in the sport, and for Canada, at the ISU Speed Skating World Cup in Calgary on Wednesday, where their retirements became official. Junio, a three-time Olympian who competed in his first Games in Sochi 2014, has 12 World Cup medals to his name over the course of his career, including seven in th

  • 'I've always dreamed of this': Nunavut hockey player reflects on playing for U.S. team

    Daniel McKitrick grew up playing hockey in Coral Harbour, Nunavut — an Arctic community on the northern shoreline of Hudson's Bay, where the average winter temperature is in the –20s C. Now he trains just a stone's throw from the Gulf of Mexico at the Mississippi Coast Coliseum and Convention Center, around a 10 minute drive from the beach. It's just about always warm enough to go for a dip. "It's hot here all the time, even the winter," says 25-year-old McKitrick. Earlier this year he was signe

  • Year in review: The sports moments that resonated with Canadians

    We don't have to pretend that 2022 was the greatest sports year ever. But after two years in which the pandemic single-handedly tore sports schedules worldwide to shreds, maybe an average year was just what the doctor ordered. And in a perfectly normal year, sports proved it remains the greatest reality show on earth. Let's break it down with the most memorable event for Canadians of each month: January — Tennis foreshadowing Down in Australia, Felix Auger-Aliassime clinched Canada's first ATP C

  • Vikings' Jefferson unfazed by big hits, as big games pile up

    EAGAN, Minn. (AP) — For all the superb skills Justin Jefferson has as the leading receiver in the NFL, from route-running savvy to quick-twitch elusiveness to vertical jump to just pure speed, his ability to simply hang onto the ball for the Minnesota Vikings might be his best attribute of all. The sure hands are one thing, but his unflinching courage and natural strength to grab a ball in tight coverage and secure it during a jarring hit is a regular sight to behold. “They’re just difficult to

  • Vejmelka sharp in Coyotes' 2-1 shootout win over Kings

    TEMPE, Ariz. (AP) — Karel Vejmelka had 26 saves and stopped all three shots in a shootout in the Arizona Coyotes' 2-1 victory over the Los Angeles Kings on Friday night. Arizona’s Nick Schmaltz scored on a power play in the first period. Alex Iafallo evened it on the man advantage in the second, leaving the Coyotes tied heading into the third period for the fifth straight game. Nick Bjugstad scored on Arizona's second shot in the shootout after Vejmelk stopped Gabriel Vilardi. Arizona's Clayton

  • What kind of center do the Raptors acquire?

    Imman Adan and Asad Alvi discuss the center role on the Raptors and what kind of player they require in that position. Full episode is available on the "Raptors Over Everything" podcast feed or watch on our YouTube.

  • Trevor Bauer reinstated by MLB's independent arbitrator

    NEW YORK (AP) — Trevor Bauer was reinstated Friday by Major League Baseball's independent arbitrator, allowing the pitcher to resume his career at the start of the 2023 season. The Los Angeles Dodgers pitcher was given an unprecedented two-season suspension without pay by baseball Commissioner Rob Manfred on April 29 for violating the league’s domestic violence and sexual assault policy after a San Diego woman said Bauer beat and sexually abused her last year, an accusation the pitcher denied. T

  • World Juniors: Players to watch from all 10 teams

    The 2023 World Juniors are loaded with talent. Here are the players to keep your eye on throughout the tournament.

  • Edmonton woman wins World Poker Tour Ladies Championship

    Lina Niu knows when to hold 'em. The 38-year-old Edmonton woman is more than $100,000 richer after winning the World Poker Tour Ladies Championship. Niu has been celebrating in Las Vegas after she trumped the competition on Monday at the Wynn. "It felt like a dream. It still hasn't really fully hit me yet," Niu told CBC. Her total winnings from the tournament came to $105,136 US. Niu said knowing all her moves were televised and viewers could see her deck made her decisions all that more nerve-r

  • Colts bench Ryan for 2nd time, will give Foles starting job

    INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Nick Foles will replace 37-year-old Matt Ryan as the Indianapolis Colts starting quarterback, interim coach Jeff Saturday announced Wednesday. The Colts will host the Chargers on Monday night. Saturday made the move, four days after the Colts blew a 33-point lead in a 39-36 overtime loss at Minnesota — the largest comeback in NFL history. In Indy's previous game, at Dallas, the Colts gave up 33 fourth-quarter points largely because of four turnovers. The Colts (4-9-1) are hop

  • Kakko scores late to lead Rangers to 5-3 win over Islanders

    NEW YORK (AP) — Kaapo Kakko scored the tiebreaking goal with 2:47 remaining and the New York Rangers rallied for a 5-3 win over the crosstown-rival Islanders on Thursday night for their eighth win in nine games. Barclay Goodrow had a goal and two assists, Julien Gauthier had a goal and an assist, and Artemi Panarin and Vincent Trocheck also scored for the Rangers. Igor Shesterkin stopped 15 shots to get his 17th win of the season and improve to 2-7-1 in 10 career games against the Islanders. “It

  • Nets break loose for 91 points in 1st half, rout Warriors

    NEW YORK (AP) — Kevin Durant scored 23 points, all but two in a 91-point first half that was the third-biggest in NBA history, and the Brooklyn Nets routed the Golden State Warriors 143-113 on Wednesday to send the reigning champions staggering home with their second blowout loss in two nights in New York. With Stephen Curry, Klay Thompson and Andrew Wiggins sidelined, the Warriors fell behind by 44 points in this game and finished 1-5 on their trip to the East. The Nets matched a franchise reco