UPDATE 1-Canada adds fewer jobs than expected, unemployment rate dips to 20-month low

·1 min read

(Recasts lead, adds details of release, Canadian dollar reaction)

OTTAWA, Nov 5 (Reuters) - The Canadian economy added a net 31,200 jobs in October, fewer than expected, and the jobless rate slipped to 6.7%, the lowest since the COVID-19 pandemic started, Statistics Canada data indicated on Friday.

Economists polled by Reuters had predicted a gain of 50,000 jobs in October and for the unemployment rate to slip to 6.8% from 6.9% in September. The October rate was the lowest since the 5.7% recorded in February 2020.

The October gains all came in the full-time sector, which added 36,400 jobs. The part-time sector lost 5,200 positions.

Employment increases in a number of industries, including retail trade, were offset by declines elsewhere, including in accommodation and food services.

The Canadian dollar weakened by 0.1% on the day to C$1.2770 to the U.S. greenback, or 81.50 U.S. cents.

(Reporting by David Ljunggren and Julie Gordon in Ottawa and Fergal Smith in Toronto Editing by Raissa Kasolowsky, Kirsten Donovan)

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Latest Stories