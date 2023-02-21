UPDATE 1--Caligan urges Anika Therapeutics to conduct review, plans board challenge

Svea Herbst-Bayliss
·2 min read

(Adds comment from company)

By Svea Herbst-Bayliss

NEW YORK, Feb 21 (Reuters) - Caligan Partners is urging Anika Therapeutics to consider strategic alternatives including a full sale, and is preparing to nominate directors to the biotech company's board, according to a letter to the board which was seen by Reuters.

Caligan Partners owns a roughly 4% stake in Anika and is ratcheting up pressure to protest an underperforming stock price and losses at the company's joint preservation segment.

"Anika may be better positioned as a private company or as part of a larger organization," Caligan's managing partner, David Johnson, wrote to the board.

Anika's osteoarthritis knee pain relief injection treatments would be attractive to other companies and could be worth almost $60 per share, Johnson wrote. That would be nearly double Friday's closing stock price of $30.57.

On Tuesday, the company's stock price climbed nearly 6% as the broader market declined.

For the past five months, Caligan has tried to engage with Anika's board to discuss ways to boost the share price, which has dropped 41% over the last five years, the letter said.

But the two sides reached an impasse and Johnson wrote that the directors were unwilling to consider alternatives to unlock more value for shareholders.

"Anika's board and management team are confident that the continued successful execution of our strategy will drive significant shareholder value," the company said in a statement.

A representative for the company was not immediately available for comment.

"We believe that in conjunction with a review of Anika's strategic options, fresh perspectives are needed," the letter said. "Anika needs new directors on its Board."

Johnson did not identify his director candidates or say how many he planned to nominate to Anika's seven-person board, where two members will stand for re-election this year.

Anika is best known for its viscosupplement portfolio, including Monovisc and Orthovisc, marketed by Johnson & Johnson .

Anika's joint preservation segment, which it acquired in 2020, is a drag on profitability, the letter said.

Caligan also expressed concern at management's decision in March 2022 to withdraw financial targets it had announced less than a year earlier, causing the stock to tumble 14% the following day.

Management has also cut its initial guidance every year in the joint preservation segment since acquiring Arthosurface and Parcus in 2020, further hurting its credibility with investors, Johnson wrote.

Caligan, which specializes in healthcare investing, last nominated a slate of directors in September 2019 at AMAG Pharmaceuticals where it quickly settled for two board seats. Within a year of the settlement, AMAG had replaced its chief executive officer, rationalized operating expenses and was bought by Covis Pharma in late 2020. (Reporting by Svea Herbst-Bayliss Editing by Chris Reese and Bernadette Baum)

Latest Stories

  • Sitting on Cash? These 2 TSX Stocks Are Great Buys Today But Won’t Be Forever

    Here's why Restaurant Brands (TSX:QSR) and Fortis (TSX:FTS) are two top TSX stocks investors should consider buying right now. The post Sitting on Cash? These 2 TSX Stocks Are Great Buys Today But Won’t Be Forever appeared first on The Motley Fool Canada.

  • 3 No-Brainer Stocks to Buy in a Correction

    Regardless of the condition of the stock market, these are three TSX stocks you can feel good about buying today. The post 3 No-Brainer Stocks to Buy in a Correction appeared first on The Motley Fool Canada.

  • US stocks are in the 'death zone' and could crash 26% within months, Morgan Stanley's top strategist says

    Mountain climbers dying on Mount Everest are "a perfect analogy for where equity investors find themselves today," Morgan Stanley's Mike Wilson said.

  • Brookfield Renewable Partners Is a High-Yielding Canadian Dividend Stock to Buy Now and Own Forever

    There are more reasons than just a high dividend yield to have this Canadian energy stock on your watch list. The post Brookfield Renewable Partners Is a High-Yielding Canadian Dividend Stock to Buy Now and Own Forever appeared first on The Motley Fool Canada.

  • Want $1,000 Per Quarter in Passive Income? 3 TSX Stocks That Do the Job

    Create a passive-income stream in your self-directed portfolio by buying and holding these three TSX dividend stocks. The post Want $1,000 Per Quarter in Passive Income? 3 TSX Stocks That Do the Job appeared first on The Motley Fool Canada.

  • Adani Maps Comeback Strategy After $135 Billion Hindenburg Rout

    (Bloomberg) -- Almost a month after a bombshell short seller report lopped over $135 billion in market value from Gautam Adani’s empire, the Indian billionaire has hired top-shelf US crisis communication and legal teams, scrapped a $850 million coal plant purchase, reined in expenses, repaid some debt and promises to repay more.Most Read from BloombergHow Much Do Investors Say They Need To Retire? At Least $3 MillionPutin Says Russia to Suspend New START Nuke Pact ParticipationWorld’s Largest Fo

  • Food prices continue to rise, as Canada's headline inflation eases to 5.9 per cent in January

    Canada's inflation rate was slightly lower than analysts had expected, according to a Reuters poll.

  • India ties up with Singapore for its first real-time overseas payments link

    MUMBAI (Reuters) -India and Singapore launched on Tuesday a real-time link to facilitate easier cross-border money transfers between the two countries, the first such for the South Asian nation that is the world's biggest recipient of remittances. Transfers of funds between the two countries will now be possible using just mobile phones due to the tie-up between India's Unified Payments Interface (UPI) and Singapore's PayNow facility. Singapore has already established a cross-border payments link with Thailand and is working on one with Malaysia, according to the website of the city-state's central bank.

  • Pakistan current account deficit falls to $0.2 billion in Jan - cenbank

    Pakistan’s current account deficit (CAD) dropped to $0.2 billion in January 2023, down 90% from last year as the rupee's depreciation slowed down imports, the central bank said on Monday. In less than a month, the cash strapped nation’s currency has lost more than a quarter of its value against the U.S. dollar after the removal of artificial caps, and fuel prices have risen by more than a fifth as the government implemented fiscal measures required to unlocking funds from an International Monetary Fund (IMF) bailout. During the first seven months of the current fiscal year, the country’s current account deficit decreased by 67% to $3.8 billion, compared with a deficit of $11.6 billion during the same period last year.

  • 7 Ways Baby Boomers Are Wasting Money in Retirement — and How To Stop It

    Many baby boomers have retired from the workforce, but you might not be able to tell from their spending habits. While it's important for them to enjoy their golden years, some aren't doing the best...

  • TFSA Couples: How to Make $890/Month in Tax-Free Passive Income

    TFSA investors who have room with their partner can invest in these three stocks and create incredible monthly passive income that lasts. The post TFSA Couples: How to Make $890/Month in Tax-Free Passive Income appeared first on The Motley Fool Canada.

  • TFSA Investors: How to Earn $533/Month in Passive Income

    TFSA investors can buy this monthly dividend stock now to earn $533 a month, or about $6,400 a year, in passive income. The post TFSA Investors: How to Earn $533/Month in Passive Income appeared first on The Motley Fool Canada.

  • Supermarkets begin rationing fruit and vegetables - live updates

    Supermarkets have begun rationing items of fruit and vegetables after a poor harvest in Spain and north Africa left gaps on supermarket shelves.

  • Stretch Retirement Savings: Experts Recommend 5 Expenses To Cut Easily

    A traditional, passive retirement is fine for some, but many retirees are looking to start exciting new chapters of their lives when they stop working. See: What Is the Standard Deduction for People...

  • 3 Canadian Dividend Stocks That Beginners Should Consider Right Now

    Are you new to investing and want to earn some safe passive income? These quality Canadian stocks could provide years of dividend income ahead. The post 3 Canadian Dividend Stocks That Beginners Should Consider Right Now appeared first on The Motley Fool Canada.

  • Rogers-Shaw lawyers could nab bigger share of C$100 million-plus fee jackpot

    TORONTO (Reuters) -As Rogers Communications' long-delayed takeover of Shaw Communications Inc nears its final hurdle, bankers, lawyers and shareholder advisors are preparing to finally pocket a C$100 million-plus ($75 million) fee from the bitterly contested deal. The C$20 billion deal, which will create Canada's No. 2 telecoms operator, has passed all legal hurdles after the Competition Tribunal objected on concerns that included the merger would raise wireless fees in Canada, already the highest in the world. Rogers and Shaw estimated in April 2021 that the transaction would cost C$100 million in total fees, but some bankers and lawyers now expect the payout to be higher due to the lengthy court battle.

  • Pakistan Nears IMF Bailout Pact After Tax Plan Approved

    (Bloomberg) -- Pakistan is inching closer to reviving a $6.5 billion bailout from the International Monetary Fund after the parliament approved on Monday the plan to roll out higher taxes.Most Read from BloombergHow Much Do Investors Say They Need To Retire? At Least $3 MillionPutin Says Russia to Suspend New START Nuke Pact ParticipationWorld’s Largest Four-Day Work Week Trial Finds Few Are Going BackThe Biden White House Operated Under Cloak-and-Dagger Secrecy to Plan His Ukraine TripPutin Hal

  • Rouble weakens on sanctions fears as Putin issues nuclear warning

    MOSCOW (Reuters) -The rouble weakened on Tuesday despite increased demand for the currency ahead of month-end tax payments as President Vladimir Putin delivered a nuclear warning to the West over Ukraine and sanctions fears continued to hurt Russian assets. Putin said Russia was suspending a landmark nuclear arms control treaty, announced new strategic systems had been put on combat duty and warned that Moscow could resume nuclear tests. The rouble is usually in greater demand before month-end taxes are due on Feb. 28, when exporters typically convert their foreign currency revenue.

  • Here’s How Much Cash You Need Stashed If a National Emergency Happens

    You've probably heard time and again that it's important to have a rainy-day fund set up "just in case" something unexpected were to happen. But we're now at a time when having an emergency fund is...

  • I Have a $50,000 Annuity. How Much Will I Get Monthly?

    Annuities are an ideal option for investors seeking regular income in retirement. They pay out a fixed stream of payments on a monthly or annual basis that you can never outlive. Here's how much you'd get per month if you … Continue reading → The post How Much Does a $50,000 Annuity Pay Per Month? appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.