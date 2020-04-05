1 bus driver, 2 other Calgary Transit workers test positive for COVID-19

Calgary Transit says three workers have tested positive for COVID-19.

Two have had no contact with the public, Transit said on Twitter on Saturday, while a third has had "limited to no contact with customers."

A City of Calgary spokesperson told CBC News that the first two employees work within training operations, while the third is a bus driver.

Scroll to continue with content Ad

The city spokesperson said that the bus driver would have limited to no contact with the public due to physical distancing measures that have been put in place.

That bus driver works out of Spring Gardens with some contact with the Stoney Transit Facility, Calgary Transit said.

CBC News reached out to inquire what transit routes the driver was on, when the driver tested positive and when the driver was last at work.

The city spokesperson said that the bus driver tested positive on April 3, but did not state when the driver was last at work or what routes the driver was on, adding that notifying Calgarians would be up to AHS and reiterating that customers likely had no contact with the driver.

All employees who have come into close contact with those three workers have been contacted, Calgary Transit said, and any locations or buses they came into contact with have been deep cleaned and sanitized.

Calgary Transit tweeted that it's also implemented the following measures to keep passengers and drivers safe:

Rear-door boarding on big buses.

Two-metre physical distancing requirements.

Shuttle-bus front-seat closures.

A 50 per cent seat capacity limit on all buses.

As of Saturday afternoon, 734 people in Calgary have tested positive for COVID-19, out of 1,181 in Alberta.