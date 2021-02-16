UPDATE 1-Bristol-Myers, Sanofi ordered to pay Hawaii $834 mln over Plavix warning label

(Adds comment from Hawaiian attorney general)

By Tina Bellon and Nate Raymond

Feb 15 (Reuters) - A Hawaiian judge on Monday orderedBristol-Myers Squibb Co and Sanofi SA to paymore than $834 million to the state for failing to warnnon-white patients properly of health risks from its bloodthinner Plavix.

Judge Dean Ochiai in Honolulu concluded the companiesengaged in unfair and deceptive business practices from 1998 to2010 by failing to change the drug's label to warn doctors andpatients despite knowing some of the risks.

Hawaii Attorney General Clare Connors, whose office sued thecompanies in 2014, said the ruling "puts the pharmaceuticalindustry on notice that it will be held accountable for conductthat deceives the public and places profit above safety."

Bristol-Myers and Sanofi, which produced Plavix in apartnership, in a joint statement vowed to appeal, saying thedecision was "unsupported by the law and at odds with theevidence at trial." They called Plavix safe and effective.

Ochiai, who presided over a four-week, non-jury trialconducted entirely over Zoom due to the COVID-19 pandemic,awarded $1,000 in penalties for every Plavix prescription filledin Hawaii between 1998 and 2010.

Hawaii alleged the companies violated state consumerprotection laws by marketing Plavix without disclosing that thedrug could have a diminished or no effect for some people,particularly of East Asian and Pacific Island ancestry.

Plavix is prescribed to prevent strokes and heart attacks.The blood thinner needs to be activated by the body's ownenzymes, which can vary genetically.

Studies have shown that about 14% of Chinese patients areunable to metabolize the drug properly, compared with 4% ofBlack and 2% of white patients.

The U.S. Food and Drug Administration in 2010 issued a newPlavix warning label to reflect that information.

Bristol-Myers and Sanofi still face a similar lawsuit overPlavix by the state of New Mexico.(Reporting by Tina Bellon and Nate Raymond; Editing by RichardChang and Dan Grebler)