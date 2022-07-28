UPDATE 1-Brazil's Petrobras lowers gasoline prices at refineries

(Adds details, context)

SAO PAULO, July 28 (Reuters) - Brazilian state-run oil company Petrobras said on Thursday it will cut gasoline prices at its refineries to 3.71 reais ($0.7110) per liter from 3.86 reais starting Friday, a 4% cut that will take prices to their lowest level since March.

The move is the second gasoline price cut by the oil giant this month and comes after it faced intense pressure from President Jair Bolsonaro and federal lawmakers to bring down prices amid soaring inflation and ahead of a general election in October.

Petrobras, which pegs its local fuel prices to international rates including global oil prices and foreign exchange rates, said in a statement the decision was in line with its pricing policy.

"This reduction follows international benchmark prices, which have stabilized at a lower level for gasoline," said Petroleo Brasileiro SA, as the company is formally known. ($1 = 5.2179 reais) (Reporting by Gabriel Araujo; Editing by Christian Plumb)