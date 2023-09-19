UPDATE 1-Brazil's July economic activity exceeds expectations, boosting confidence for stronger 2023

(Recasts with further data, context)

BRASILIA, Sept 19 (Reuters) -

The Brazilian economy kicked off the third quarter with a stronger-than-expected pace, bolstering recent revisions in the forecast for stronger 2023 growth in Latin America's largest economy.

The IBC-Br economic activity index, a key predictor of gross domestic product (GDP), reported a seasonally adjusted growth of 0.44% in July from June, surpassing the Reuters poll of economists' median forecast of a 0.3% expansion.

According to the central bank, the IBC-Br was up 0.66% on a non-seasonally adjusted basis from July 2022 and marked a rise of 3.12% in the 12 months.

Brazil's Finance Ministry

revised

on Mondays its 2023 GDP projection from 2.5% to 3.2% due to better-than-expected second-quarter activity, a more promising crop outlook, positive results in select economic indicators during the third quarter, and the anticipation of an economic rebound in China, one of its key trading partners, during the fourth quarter.

Private economists surveyed weekly by the central bank have also consistently improved their projections, though they are

less optimistic

, now forecasting a 2.89% economic expansion, compared to less than 1% at the beginning of the year.

The Brazilian economy has been benefiting from the strength of the agribusiness and extractive industry this year, further supported by household demand following measures by President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva's government to boost families' disposable income.

However, despite the economic vigor, government revenues

have not grown

as robustly, underscoring the challenges facing the government in balancing public finances by 2024, as promised in new fiscal rules. This task will require a significant increase in revenue collection. (Reporting by Marcela Ayres, Editing by Louise Heavens and Steven Grattan)