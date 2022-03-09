UPDATE 1-Brazil's industrial output falls more than expected in January

(Adds data, context)

BRASILIA, March 9 (Reuters) - Industrial output in Brazil fell more than expected in January, a month of widespread contractions, underscoring negative prospects amid supply chain bottlenecks that could worsen with the turmoil following Russia's invasion of Ukraine.

Industrial output declined by 2.4% in January from the prior month, the IBGE statistics agency said on Wednesday, more than the median estimate of a 1.9% fall in a Reuters poll of economists.

Compared to January 2021, industrial output retreated 7.2%, also worse than the 6% contraction expected by analysts.

The sector is now 3.5% below the pre-pandemic level seen in February 2020, and 19.8% below its peak reached in May 2011, said IBGE.

In January, monthly decreases were seen in all categories, with emphasis on durable consumer goods (-11.5%) and capital goods (-5.6%). The production of intermediate goods fell by 1.9%, and that of semi-durable and non-durable consumer goods dropped by 0.5%.

IBGE researcher Andre Macedo said the sector has been affected by the disarticulation of supply chains due to the pandemic, higher costs, and difficulties in obtaining inputs and raw materials.

"Furthermore, rising interest rates and inflation, together with a still high number of workers out of the labor market, help to explain the industry's negative behavior," he added.