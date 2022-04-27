UPDATE 1-Brazil's Guedes promises additional cut to industrial tax to a total of 35%

(Adds details, background)

BRASILIA, April 27 (Reuters) - Brazil's Economy Minister Paulo Guedes again promised on Wednesday an additional cut on tax over industrialized products (IPI), bringing the total reduction to 35% after an initial 25% chop.

While participating virtually in a seminar on tax litigation, he said the government is turning an unexpected increase in tax revenue into lower tax rates.

"We have just reduced by 25%, and we are heading for another round, lowering (the IPI) to 35%," he said.

The tax reduction, aimed at helping industries recover from the pandemic downturn and fighting inflation by stimulating price reductions, was first announced in February.

In March, Guedes pledged the cut would be extended to 33% from 25%, but President Jair Bolsonaro decided against the move as questions about the legality of the measures were raised, according to officials from the Economy Ministry.

An injunction request filed by the Republican Party of the Social Order (PROS) in the Supreme Court questioned its constitutionality, arguing that it threatened the Manaus Free Trade Zone in the state of Amazonas.

Companies operating in the Manaus Free Trade Zone are exempt from paying IPI, and can generate credits equivalent to the industrial tax and make deductions from other tax obligations. The lower the IPI rate, the smaller their potential credits, which reduces their fiscal advantage.

During his presentation, the minister stated that the country is well-positioned in logistics and institutional terms for the reconfiguration of global production chains, and should therefore seize the moment to carry out its tax reform, lowering corporate taxes.