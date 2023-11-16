UPDATE 1-Brazil's Finance Ministry sees monetary easing through several coming meetings -official

(Adds further comments, context)

BRASILIA, Nov 16 (Reuters) -

Brazil's economic policy secretary at the Finance Ministry said on Thursday that further interest rate cuts are anticipated over the next several policy meetings, supporting expectations for an improved credit scenario next year.

"The process of monetary easing is set to continue through several meetings in the coming months," Guilherme Mello said at an event hosted by Bradesco BBI.

Central bank chief Roberto Campos Neto recently mentioned that policymakers have flagged additional 50 basis-point cuts in each of the next two meetings until January, emphasizing an

uncertainty thereafter

which prevents the bank from signaling future steps.

The central bank kicked off an easing cycle in August and has already reduced interest rates by 150 basis points to 12.25%, following nearly a year of maintaining them at a cycle-high to combat inflation.

Mello asserted that with a more favorable credit market in 2024 compared to 2023, Brazil will experience more balanced growth across industry, services, and agriculture, even if the projected gross domestic product (GDP) expansion is lower.

He acknowledged ongoing government discussions about the fiscal target for 2024 but highlighted that regardless of these deliberations, the ministry considers the elimination of the primary deficit "fully possible."

The secretary also said that there is room to discuss the format of expenditure indexation in Brazil towards more stable, predictable, and less pro-cyclical rules, indicating the need for debate in the upcoming year.

According to Mello, the government will also present a reform on income tax by the beginning of 2024, with the proposal potentially addressing changes to the taxation of companies' payrolls too. (Reporting by Marcela Ayres; Editing by Lisa Shumaker and Andrea Ricci)