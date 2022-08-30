UPDATE 1-Brazil's central govt tops expectations with record budget surplus in July

(Adds details, update)

BRASILIA, Aug 30 (Reuters) - Brazil's central government posted a record primary budget surplus in July, boosted by dividends from state-controlled oil company Petrobras and a significant reduction in expenses, official figures showed on Tuesday.

The 19.309 billion reais ($3.77 billion) surplus was better than the 17.6 billion reais result expected by economists polled by Reuters, and the highest for the month of the nominal Treasury data series started in 1997.

Net revenues had a real gain of 6.3% in July over the same month a year ago, affected by Petrobras dividends of 6.9 billion reais and by a jump in tax revenue.

Spiking commodity prices and a more robust economic activity have made the government record tax revenue from month to month this year.

At the same time, expenses fell by 17.9% in real terms, helped by a significant drop in extraordinary expenditures to battle the pandemic.

The government also posted a 20 billion reais decrease in social security benefits, after an advance payment in July 2021 of the 13th salary to retirees amid the set of actions for COVID-19. That was not repeated this year.

In the 12 months to July, the central government recorded a 115.6 billion reais primary surplus, worth 1.38% of gross domestic product, said the Treasury. ($1 = 5.1161 reais) (Reporting by Marcela Ayres Editing by Chris Reese and Jonathan Oatis)