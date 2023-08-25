UPDATE 1-Brazil's BNDES to phase loan payment to Treasury through installments -CEO

(Adds context, further comments in paragraphs 4-8)

BRASILIA, Aug 25 (Reuters) - Brazil's BNDES Chief Executive Aloizio Mercadante said on Friday that the development bank is in negotiations with the Treasury to settle its remaining debt of 24 billion reais ($4.9 billion) in installments but gave no details.

Speaking at an event hosted by thinktank EsferaBR, he said the bank's primary role is not to finance the Treasury, but to support the country's updated industrialization efforts and finance projects under the Growth Acceleration Program (PAC), which targets sectors such as energy, logistics and social and urban infrastructure.

Under administrations of the leftist Workers Party (PT) from 2008 to 2015, the Brazilian Treasury transferred more than 500 billion reais to the development bank, weakening public finances and squeezing commercial lenders out of capital markets.

In recent years, the bank has pursued a policy of returning these loans to the Treasury.

Under former President Jair Bolsonaro last year, the bank said it would pay the remaining 24 billion reais to the Treasury by Nov. 30, 2023.

When questioned about potential risks to monetary policy from BNDES lending more, Mercadante said that the bank currently represents only 1.4% of earmarked lending.

"There is no way for the BNDES to compromise the power of monetary policy," he said.

Mercadante said he was in favor of creating a program for companies to renegotiate debts with the federal government and for BNDES to add capacity to issue tax-free bonds. He said any money raised this way would be allocated to public-private partnerships.

($1 = 4.8654 reais) (Reporting by Marcela Ayres; Editing by Cynthia Osterman)