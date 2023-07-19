UPDATE 1-Brazil govt says Japan to soon lift bird flu-related restrictions on poultry trade

By Eduardo Simões and Ana Mano

SAO PAULO, July 19 (Reuters) - Japan will soon lift bird flu-related restrictions on poultry trade imposed on two Brazilian states after cases were detected in backyard animals, Brazilian Agriculture Minister Carlos Favaro said during a televised interview on Wednesday.

Japan halted purchases of poultry from the states of Santa Catarina this week and Espirito Santo last month after bird flu cases were confirmed at non-commercial farms there.

"I want to believe that as soon as possible the market will reopen," Favaro said as he prepares to lead a mission to Japan, where he will meet with local authorities.

He stressed Brazil's high sanitary standards, saying it is one of only four countries in the world that are free of highly pathogenic avian flu cases on commercial farms.

Under guidelines from the World Organization for Animal Health, regional or national trade bans would be applicable only if the highly pathogenic virus reaches a commercial farm, which authorities say has not yet happened in Brazil.

(Reporting by Ana Mano and Eduardo Simões; Editing by Steven Grattan)