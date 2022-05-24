UPDATE 1-Brazil consumer prices hit six-year high in mid-May

(Adds details, context)

SAO PAULO, May 24 (Reuters) - Brazilian consumer prices rose more than expected in the month to mid-May, statistics agency IBGE said on Tuesday, marking the sharpest jump for the period in six years as the country grapples with galloping inflation.

The IPCA-15 consumer price index rose 0.59% in the month, according to IBGE.

That was down from 1.73% in the previous month as the central bank has raised interest rates aggressively, but still above expectations of a 0.45% rise, according to the median forecast in a Reuters poll.

Inflation in the 12 months to mid-May hit 12.20%, up from 12.03% in mid-April. Analysts had expected it to remain at 12.03%, the poll showed.

Prices for eight of nine categories of products and services surveyed were up in mid-May. The biggest impact came from transportation, with costs up 1.8%, even though decelerating from the 3.43% increase seen a month ago, IBGE said. (Reporting by Gabriel Araujo Editing by Bernadette Baum)