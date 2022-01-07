A $1 billion bet on biotech in RTP
The Triangle’s red-hot biotech market just keeps on ticking, after developers announced plans for a new $1 billion life-sciences campus on the edge of Research Triangle Park.
North Carolina’s Trinity Capital and Miami-based Starwood will build the new Spark LS campus in a newly rezoned section of Morrisville, with plans for up to 15 buildings suitable for lab space, bio-manufacturing and retail.
And it’s all being done on a speculative basis, according to Jeff Sheehan of Trinity Capital.
I spoke with Sheehan about why he feels comfortable making a $1B bet on the Triangle’s biotech economy.
The ‘silver lining’ of omicron: More hospital patients but fewer in intensive care. [N&O]
Chip maker eyes Chatham County site for potential expansion. [TBJ]
Cary software firm Dude Solutions acquires Canadian company Energy Profiles Limited. [WRAL]
New York’s record wave of omicron-variant cases sees fewer severe ones. [WSJ]
Fed officials discussed raising rates sooner and faster in 2022. [NYT]
How Shein reinvented fast fashion. [Rest of the World]
RIP Blackberry devices. [Engadget]
Apple chip designer who helped lead its effort to ditch Intel processors moves back to Intel. [Protocol]
Bloc 83 buildings in Downtown Raleigh score record $330 million price tag. [N&O]
Almost 2,000 workers being laid off from Rocky Mount’s QVC facility after massive fire, officials say. [N&O]
What could town control mean for Franklin Street? Chapel Hill weighs alternatives. [N&O]
