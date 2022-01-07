A $1 billion bet on biotech in RTP

N&O Innovation and Technology Newsletter: January 7, 2022

Enjoying the newsletter? Subscribe to it here, and share with your friends and colleagues.

The Triangle’s red-hot biotech market just keeps on ticking, after developers announced plans for a new $1 billion life-sciences campus on the edge of Research Triangle Park.

North Carolina’s Trinity Capital and Miami-based Starwood will build the new Spark LS campus in a newly rezoned section of Morrisville, with plans for up to 15 buildings suitable for lab space, bio-manufacturing and retail.

And it’s all being done on a speculative basis, according to Jeff Sheehan of Trinity Capital.

I spoke with Sheehan about why he feels comfortable making a $1B bet on the Triangle’s biotech economy.

[Read more here]

Philanthropy funds the Innovate Raleigh fellowship. Consider supporting philanthropy-funded journalism by going to www.newsobserver.com/donate

A Marrone Bio employee tests a sample in a vineyard.

(A Marrone Bio employees tests samples in a vineyard.)

Tech news from the Triangle

The ‘silver lining’ of omicron: More hospital patients but fewer in intensive care. [N&O]

Chip maker eyes Chatham County site for potential expansion. [TBJ]

Cary software firm Dude Solutions acquires Canadian company Energy Profiles Limited. [WRAL]

What I’m reading

New York’s record wave of omicron-variant cases sees fewer severe ones. [WSJ]

Fed officials discussed raising rates sooner and faster in 2022. [NYT]

How Shein reinvented fast fashion. [Rest of the World]

RIP Blackberry devices. [Engadget]

Apple chip designer who helped lead its effort to ditch Intel processors moves back to Intel. [Protocol]

Other Triangle business

Bloc 83 buildings in Downtown Raleigh score record $330 million price tag. [N&O]

Almost 2,000 workers being laid off from Rocky Mount’s QVC facility after massive fire, officials say. [N&O]

What could town control mean for Franklin Street? Chapel Hill weighs alternatives. [N&O]

Let me know what you’re seeing. Email me at zeanes@newsobserver.com. Tweet me @zeanes. Call me at 919-829-4516.

Zachery Eanes is the Innovate Raleigh reporter for The News & Observer and The Herald-Sun. He covers technology, startups and main street businesses, biotechnology, and education issues related to those areas.

This newsletter was produced with financial support from a coalition of partners led by Innovate Raleigh as part of an independent journalism fellowship program. The N&O maintains full editorial control of the work. Learn more; go to bit.ly/newsinnovate