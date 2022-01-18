UPDATE 1-Biden administration in talks to head off 5G aviation standoff

David Shepardson
·3 min read

(Adds Alaska Air, more on talks)

By David Shepardson

WASHINGTON, Jan 18 (Reuters) - The Biden administration is working with wireless carriers, airlines, airplane manufacturers and key federal agencies to resolve a looming aviation crisis, a senior administration official told Reuters.

Airlines are preparing to cancel a significant number of passenger and cargo flights in the coming hours to prepare for AT&T and Verizon's new 5G C-Band service https://www.reuters.com/business/aerospace-defense/do-5g-telecoms-pose-threat-airline-safety-2022-01-18 that starts on Wednesday, after warning on Monday https://www.reuters.com/technology/exclusive-major-us-airline-ceos-urge-action-avoid-catastrophic-5g-flight-2022-01-17 of "catastrophic" impacts.

Airlines want wireless carriers to not turn on some wireless towers near airport runways in a bid to avoid most of the flight disruptions.

The White House wants "a solution that maximizes 5G deployment while protecting air safety and minimizing disruptions to passenger travel, cargo operations, and our economic recovery," the official said.

The Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) has warned that potential interference could affect sensitive airplane instruments such as altimeters and significantly hamper low-visibility operations.

The airlines asked Sunday "that 5G be implemented everywhere in the country except within the approximate 2 miles (3.2 km) of airport runways" at some key airports.

Discussions are centered around that proposal that would also allow about 90% of the wireless tower deployment to go forward, sources told Reuters, though it would impact 5G deployment near many large population centers.

Two other sources said it would require delaying about 500 towers from being activated.

Alaska Airlines Chief Executive Ben Minicucci said Tuesday in a statement "there’s a serious threat of mounting cancellations, delays and diversions of our passenger and cargo flights if action is not taken immediately."

AT&T and Verizon, which won significant C-Band spectrum in an $80 billion auction last year, on Jan. 3 agreed to buffer zones around 50 airports to reduce interference risks and take other steps to cut potential interference for six months. They also agreed to delay deployment for two weeks until Wednesday.

But any deal would require Verizon and AT&T to agree to a new delay of some 5G service. They did not comment Tuesday.

Verizon Chief Executive Hans Vestberg told employees on Jan. 4 the carrier saw no aviation safety issue with 5G, but reluctantly agreed to a two-week delay that expires Wednesday.

The chief executives of major U.S. passenger and cargo carriers on Monday said new 5G service could render a significant number of widebody aircraft unusable, "could potentially strand tens of thousands of Americans overseas" and cause chaos for U.S. flights.

"Unless our major hubs are cleared to fly, the vast majority of the traveling and shipping public will essentially be grounded," wrote the chief executives of American Airlines , Delta Air Lines, United Airlines, Southwest Airlines and others.

(Reporting by David Shepardson; Editing by Lisa Shumaker)

