UPDATE 1-Battery maker Northvolt in talks for over $5 billion in financing -FT

Reuters
·1 min read

(Adds Northvolt's response)

March 26 (Reuters) - Swedish lithium-ion battery producer Northvolt is in talks to secure more than $5 billion of financing to pursue its goal of becoming Europe's biggest battery manufacturer, the Financial Times reported on Sunday.

The company is negotiating with a number of banks to raise the amount and an agreement could be reached later this year, the FT said, citing people with knowledge of the matter.

Northvolt has so far raised billions via debt issuance to fund its factory investments, including $1.1 billion in convertible notes last year that have helped it ramp up production at its gigafactory in Skelleftea, Sweden. Reuters last month reported that Northvolt is close to hiring banks for an initial public offering (IPO) in Europe or New York that could value the company at more than $20 billion.

Northvolt declined to comment. (Reporting by Aarati Krishna in Bengaluru; Editing by Edwina Gibbs, Elaine Hardcastle)

Latest Stories

  • Mississippi tornado survivors describe devastation

    STORY: In Silver City, a town of around 300, resident Johnny Carithers said the twister "totalled everything" as he described how he watched his house get ripped up by the gusts around him while he and his family tried to lock themselves inside for safety. Another resident Katherine Ray said "strange noises" from the wind prompted her to jump into her bathtub, where she prayed for safety and waited out the storm. Over in Rolling Fork, the town hardest hit by the tornado, Ronnia Pope choked back the tears as he told Reuters the devastation was the worst thing he had ever seen. "It is heartbreaking,” he said, mourning the loss of loved ones as well as memories.Both towns are under a state of emergency issued by Governor Tate Reeves, with President Joe Biden offering condolences and pledging full federal support for recovery efforts.But the residents are bracing for more troubles to come, as the National Weather Service's Storm Prediction Center said parts of Mississippi and Alabama could face damaging winds, hail and possible tornados again on Sunday.

  • 4 banks have collapsed in less than a month. Here's what Jerome Powell, Nouriel Roubini, Elon Musk and others are saying about the turmoil.

    Deutsche Bank is the latest to spark concern, and it follows the recent collapses of Silvergate, Silicon Valley Bank, Signature and Credit Suisse.

  • What the Collapse of U.S. Banks Means for Canada’s Big Six

    The fear of the U.S. banking contagion spreading to Canada pulled down stocks of the Big Six banks. What should you know? The post What the Collapse of U.S. Banks Means for Canada’s Big Six appeared first on The Motley Fool Canada.

  • TFSA Investors: This Top Stock Could Outperform, as Inflation Lingers for Longer

    Loblaw (TSX:L) stock is one intriguing Canadian stock that could keep rising, even as inflation lingers into a recession year. The post TFSA Investors: This Top Stock Could Outperform, as Inflation Lingers for Longer appeared first on The Motley Fool Canada.

  • 1 Tech Stock You’ll Be Glad You Bought When the Bull Market Starts

    Historically, tech stocks have done well during bull markets. Here’s one you’ll be happy you bought before the next bull market starts. The post <strong>1 Tech Stock You’ll Be Glad You Bought When the Bull Market Starts</strong> appeared first on The Motley Fool Canada.

  • 3 Canadian Growth Stocks I’d Buy Under $20

    These under-$20 growth stocks have the potential to deliver solid returns. The post 3 Canadian Growth Stocks I’d Buy Under $20 appeared first on The Motley Fool Canada.

  • Jeremy Grantham warns the 'everything bubble' is bursting, the S&P 500 could nosedive 50%, and a recession looks certain. Here are the elite investor's 12 best quotes from a new interview.

    Jeremy Grantham expects a historic bubble in stocks, bonds, real estate, and other assets to end with an epic crash and economic disaster.

  • 2 Canadian Bank Stocks That Won’t Let You Down

    Investors should have no fear holding Canadian bank stocks because the sector is stable, with strict federal policies and protection measures. The post 2 Canadian Bank Stocks That Won’t Let You Down appeared first on The Motley Fool Canada.

  • ‘Shark Tank’ Star Kevin O’Leary Won’t Ever Invest in Bank Stock Again — Here’s What He Prefers Instead

    "Shark Tank" star Kevin O'Leary is known for his staunch opinions on the show's product demos -- and on matters more broadly. But now "Mr. Wonderful" is taking a stance on the recent bank collapses,...

  • Want to Retire Wealthy? 3 TSX Stocks to Add to Your Portfolio Now

    Do you plan to retire rich? These three TSX stocks have potential to deliver stellar capital gains and make you wealthy. The post Want to Retire Wealthy? 3 TSX Stocks to Add to Your Portfolio Now appeared first on The Motley Fool Canada.

  • 3 Solid Dividend Stocks That Cost Less Than $30

    Given their solid financials and healthy cash flows, the following under-$30 dividend stocks are a good buy in this volatile environment. The post 3 Solid Dividend Stocks That Cost Less Than $30 appeared first on The Motley Fool Canada.

  • Wall Street ends higher, marking 2nd winning week in a row

    NEW YORK — A late-afternoon turnaround on Wall Street left stocks higher Friday as the market shook off a weak start amid worries about banks on both sides of the Atlantic. The S&P 500 rose 0.6% after slipping for most of the morning. The benchmark index marked its second straight weekly gain. The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 0.4%, while the Nasdaq composite ended 0.3% higher. The upbeat close to the week came as markets have been turbulent on worries that banks are weakening under the pres

  • 3 of the Safest Dividend Stocks in Canada

    These three dividend stocks are all high-quality companies with defensive operations, making them some of the safest investments in Canada. The post 3 of the Safest Dividend Stocks in Canada appeared first on The Motley Fool Canada.

  • A key indicator says a recession is guaranteed in 2023 — and Bill Ackman, Nouriel Roubini, and others are warning of trouble ahead

    Insider's Phil Rosen breaks down how a key bond-market indicator is saying that a downturn is all but certain this year.

  • Deutsche Bank fears could become a self-fulfilling prophecy

    The world remains on a knife-edge. After a period of relative calm following the bailout of Credit Suisse, the FTSE 100 has ended the week firmly in the red again amid another sharp sell-off in bank stocks.

  • Recessions, bank failures, and stagnant stock returns - experts see a new, difficult era dawning for markets

    The SVB collapse may have been just a taste of the struggles to come as the market enters a new and trying era, observers say.

  • 2 Undervalued TSX Stocks That Should Be on Your Radar

    If you are looking for some undervalued stocks that could have long-term upside, here are two to have on your radar. The post 2 Undervalued TSX Stocks That Should Be on Your Radar appeared first on The Motley Fool Canada.

  • Indian Government Hasn’t Intervened in Adani Crisis, Sanyal Says

    (Bloomberg) -- The administration of India Prime Minister Narendra Modi hasn’t intervened in the Adani Group’s tussle with a US short seller that caused a rout in the company’s shares, said Sanjeev Sanyal, an economic adviser to the premier. Most Read from BloombergGreenland Solves the Daylight Saving Time DebateUS Mulls More Support for Banks While Giving First Republic TimeCredit Suisse Wouldn’t Have Lasted Another Day, Minister SaysValley National, First Citizens Said to Bid on Silicon Valley

  • Nvidia, Tesla and Meta are helping power a growth-stock surge that has challenged BlackRock and Goldman Sachs

    Growth stocks are enjoying the best quarterly run relative to value peers in three years, even as interest rates rise and recession risks loom.

  • Canadian $ pares decline as Wall Street turns higher

    The Canadian dollar weakened to a nine-day low against its U.S. counterpart on Friday before recouping much of its decline, as investors weighed global banking sector stress and data showing some major sectors of Canada's economy weakening in February. The move came as the U.S. dollar rallied against a basket of major currencies and the price of oil, one of Canada's major exports, settled 1% lower at $69.26 a barrel. "Global risk aversion and equities are in the driver's seat for USD-CAD today," said Jay Zhao-Murray, a market analyst at Monex Canada Inc.