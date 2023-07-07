UPDATE 1-Barclays hires Birchenough as chairman of healthcare investment banking

(Rewrites first paragraph, adds details, background on changes at Barclays in paragraph 2-4, 6-7)

By David Carnevali

NEW YORK, July 7 (Reuters) -

Barclays Plc has hired Jim Birchenough from Wells Fargo & Co as its new chairman of global healthcare investment banking, a spokesperson for the bank confirmed, after Reuters

reported on

the appointment earlier on Friday.

The move marks a return to Barclays for Birchenough, who previously worked at the bank as a research analyst covering biotech companies. Birchenough, who will be based in San Francisco, held similar roles at BMO Capital Markets and Lehman Brothers earlier in his career.

Birchenough will also lead the global biopharma investment banking unit at Barclays alongside Alexis de Rosnay, who joined the bank a year ago.

De Rosnay is taking on an expanded role in addition to his existing title of chairman of global healthcare investment banking.

Wells Fargo did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Birchenough's hire is expected to boost Barclays' healthcare investment banking unit, following the exit of Darren Campili, who left for Wells Fargo earlier this year.

More than two dozen U.S. investment bankers have left Barclays

since it named

former Credit Suisse Group AG investment banking and capital markets co-head Cathal Deasy and former Morgan Stanley global capital markets co-head Taylor Wright as global co-heads of investment banking in January. (Reporting by David Carnevali in New York; Editing by Anirban Sen and Mark Porter)