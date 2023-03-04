UPDATE 1-Bankman-Fried can have flip phone, limited internet while on bail, US proposes

Jonathan Stempel
·2 min read

(Updates to add that Reuters is among the sites, paragraph 8)

By Jonathan Stempel

NEW YORK, March 4 (Reuters) - Sam Bankman-Fried should be allowed while on bail to have a flip phone with no internet capability and a basic laptop with limited functions, but be forbidden from using other electronic communication devices, the U.S. Department of Justice said.

The proposal to limit the indicted FTX cryptocurrency exchange founder's communications was filed late on Friday in Manhattan federal court, on behalf of the government and Bankman-Fried's defense team.

It requires approval by U.S. District Judge Lewis Kaplan, who oversees the case.

Kaplan had signaled at a Feb. 16 hearing that he might jail the 30-year-old Bankman-Fried for testing the limits of his $250 million bail package by communicating in ways that could not be monitored.

The judge said he did not want to set Bankman-Fried "loose in this garden of electronic devices," following accusations that Bankman-Fried tried to contact possible government witnesses and used a virtual private network to watch football.

Bankman-Fried pleaded not guilty after prosecutors said he stole billions of dollars of FTX customer funds to plug losses at his Alameda Research hedge fund. He faces 12 criminal charges under an indictment made public on Feb. 23.

The proposed flip phone or other non-smartphone for Bankman-Fried would be limited to voice calls and SMS text messages.

Laptop internet use would be restricted to specified virtual private networks, 23 websites for personal use covering news, including Reuters, sports and food delivery, and websites to help Bankman-Fried prepare for his scheduled Oct. 2 trial.

Bankman-Fried is living under house arrest with his parents, both Stanford Law School professors, in Palo Alto, California.

The parents agreed to submit sworn affidavits that they would not bring other electronic devices into their home or let their son use theirs.

They also agreed that each device would carry software that periodically takes videos or photos of the user, which court officers would be allowed to review, the letter said.

Bankman-Fried's lawyers did not immediately respond on Saturday to requests for comment. (Reporting by Jonathan Stempel in New York and Anirudh Saligrama in Bengaluru; Editing by Daniel Wallis)

Latest Stories

  • Belgian mother who murdered her five children euthanised at own request - on 16th anniversary of killings

    A mother who killed her five children has been euthanised at her own request - 16 years to the day after their murders, her lawyer has said. Genevieve Lhermitte slit the throats of her son and daughters - aged three to 14 - with a kitchen knife at their family home in the Belgian town of Nivelles on 28 February 2007. The children's father was out of the country at the time of the killings, after which Lhermitte attempted to take her own life, but failed and was charged with the murders.

  • Trump seeks to bar 'Access Hollywood' tape from defamation trial

    Former President Donald Trump is seeking to block an infamous recording from being introduced as evidence in a defamation trial scheduled for next month. E. Jean Carroll, the former Elle columnist who sued Trump for defamation after he denied raping her in a department store dressing room in the 1990s, wants to include as evidence the 2005 video of Trump bragging to "Access Hollywood" host Billy Bush about groping women. "I don't even wait," Trump is heard saying on the tape, which came to light during the 2016 presidential race.

  • Stephen Bear tried to exploit ‘economic value’ of sex tape, says judge during revenge porn sentencing

    A reality TV star wanted to “exploit the economic value” of a sex tape he released of his ex-girlfriend, a judge said as he was jailed for revenge porn.

  • Judge who sentenced Alex Murdaugh to life tells disgraced lawyer his murdered wife and son 'will visit you at night'

    The judge handing down his sentence told Murdaugh: "It might not have been you. It might have been the monster you've become" with opioid addiction.

  • Former South Carolina lawyer Alex Murdaugh found guilty of murder in killings of wife, son

    Alex Murdaugh was found guilty of two counts of murder and two counts of possession of a weapon during the commission of a violent crime.

  • Russian COVID Vaccine Creator Found Strangled to Death With Belt

    Telegram / Investigative Committee of RussiaA prominent scientist who helped develop Russia’s COVID vaccine, Sputnik V, was killed in his apartment in Moscow on Thursday, according to the Investigative Committee of the Russian Federation.Andrey Botikov, who worked as a senior researcher at the Gamaleya National Research Center for Ecology and Mathematics, was found dead in his apartment on Thursday. His death is being investigated as a murder, the committee said in a Telegram statement.“Accordin

  • A single foreign worker blew the lid off a massive international trafficking ring north of Toronto, police say

    It began with a tip from a single foreign worker. Now, police north of Toronto say they have rescued 64 Mexican migrants exploited by an international labour trafficking ring and in living conditions so deplorable that officers themselves have been left shaken. On Feb. 8, police acting on search warrants in East Gwillimbury, Vaughan, Toronto and Mississauga located dozens of workers who they say were lured to Canada with promises of a better future. Instead, they were given mattresses on the flo

  • All the Creepy Items Seized From Idaho Suspect Bryan Kohberger’s Family Home

    ReutersA search warrant unsealed Thursday revealed another list of creepy items cops seized when they arrested alleged Idaho quadruple killer Bryan Kohberger in December—this time from his family home in Albrightsville, Pennsylvania.The warrant revealed cops seized a Glock 22 pistol and three empty magazines for the gun, as well a Smith & Wesson pocket knife, a black mask, black gloves and a black hat.Also seized from the home was a criminal psychology book, a “green leafy substance” in a contai

  • Aaron Carter’s Mother Shares Graphic Photos From the Scene of His Death

    REUTERS/Robert GalbraithFour months after singer Aaron Carter was discovered dead in his California home at the age of 34, his mother has shared a series of graphic photos that she says were taken at the scene of his death.Jane Carter shared the images in a Facebook post on Wednesday alongside a caption in which she said she’s still looking for answers regarding the circumstances of her son’s death. “Still trying to get a real investigation for the death of my son Aaron Carter,” she wrote. “I wa

  • Cannabis-smoking teenager who stabbed grandmother to death in bath cleared of murder

    A teenage cannabis user who stabbed his grandmother to death while she was taking a bath has been cleared of her murder on the grounds of diminished responsibility.

  • OJ Simpson said he believed Alex Murdaugh 'more than likely' killed his wife and son: 'Once the guy's a liar, you can't believe anything he says'

    Prior to Alex Murdaugh's guilty verdict, Simpson thought Murdaugh likely killed his wife and son but believed there was a possibility of acquittal.

  • Canadian held for death of Canadian woman at Mexico resort

    A Canadian man is being held in connection with the death of a Canadian woman at a resort south of Cancun Friday. Mexican prosecutors said the woman was found dead Friday at a hotel, but did not name the man or the hotel. Prosecutors in the Caribbean coast state of Quintana Roo confirmed the suspect is also a Canadian.

  • Baby's body found in plastic bag in shed during search for Constance Marten's newborn

    The body of a baby found in the search for Constance Marten's newborn was wrapped in a plastic bag inside a shed, as it was revealed the infant had been named Victoria.

  • Santos was interviewed by Secret Service in 2017 as part of ATM fraud probe: Sources

    Rep. George Santos, R-N.Y., was interviewed by U.S. Secret Service agents in 2017 as part of an ATM fraud investigation that targeted a friend of his, sources familiar with the case told ABC News. According to the sources, the case began when police in Seattle spotted an individual removing a device from a bank ATM known as a card skimmer, which is used to secretly steal users' ATM card information. The shipping address on the packaging for some of those items was the same address where Santos lived in Florida, the sources said.

  • Capitol rioter guilty of stealing badge from beaten officer

    A New York man pleaded guilty on Friday to stealing a badge and radio from a police officer who was brutally beaten as rioters pulled him into the mob that attacked the U.S. Capitol over two years ago, court record show. Thomas Sibick pleaded guilty to assault and theft charges for his role in the attack on Metropolitan Police Officer Michael Fanone during the Jan. 6, 2021, riot at the Capitol. Rioters kicked, punched, grabbed and shocked Fanone with a stun gun after pulling him away from other officers who were guarding a tunnel entrance on the Capitol's Lower West Terrace.

  • One man, six youth charged with attempted murder in stabbing outside Brampton school

    BRAMPTON, Ont. — Police say an 18-year-old man and six youth have been charged with attempted murder after a stabbing outside a school in Brampton, Ont., this week. Peel Region police say officers and paramedics responded Monday morning and found a 17-year-old suffering from what appeared to be a stab wound. They say the teen was taken to a trauma centre and was later deemed to be in serious but non-life-threatening condition. Police say they've arrested an 18-year-old man from Brampton and six

  • TikToker who filmed Nicola Bulley’s body being removed from river is targeted by angry locals

    Curtis Arnold, 34, from Kidderminster, Worcestershire, posted a video of Nicola Bulley's body being removed from the River Wyre in Lancashire.

  • Chicago police chief, U.S. attorney resign after Mayor Lori Lightfoot loses reelection

    The head of the Chicago Police Department and the U.S. Attorney for the Northern District of Illinois announced their resignations Wednesday.

  • Sister's note led police to mafia boss Messina Denaro

    ROME (Reuters) -Top mafia boss Matteo Messina Denaro was captured thanks in part to a hand-written note found hidden in his older sister's house, judicial documents show, after police arrested the woman on Friday. Rosalia (Rosetta) Messina Denaro, 67, was detained in Sicily on mafia membership charges, Carabinieri police said, releasing a 57-page arrest warrant. Her brother, Matteo Messina Denaro, 60, was Italy's most wanted man until his arrest on Jan. 16, after 30 years on the run.

  • Utah man who killed family was investigated by child agency

    Child protective services had opened an investigation of a Utah man over alleged child abuse and threats to his family just weeks before he killed seven of his family members and then himself, new documents reveal. Caseworkers were at the Haight house in the small town of Enoch on Dec. 19, two weeks before Michael Haight fatally shot his wife, their five children and his wife's mother before killing himself, show the Utah Division of Child and Family Services case documents obtained by the Deseret News through a public records request.