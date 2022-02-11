A-1 Auto Transport Reports that Boat Shipping Requests Went Up 16 Percent in 2021, Versus 2020

A-1 Auto Transport Can Handle Shipping a Wide Variety of Boats, Ships and Other Watercraft Including Yachts, Motorboats, Jet Skis and More

SAN FRANCISCO, CA / ACCESSWIRE / February 10, 2022 / A-1 Auto Transport is pleased to report that boat shipping requests rose 16 percent in 2021, versus 2020.

To learn more about the boat shipping services that A-1 Auto Transport offers, please visit https://www.a1autotransport.com/boats/.

As a company spokesperson noted, while a1autotransport.com has over a decade of experience in the boat transport industry-and they have worked with many customers during this time last year saw a significant uptick in boat shipping requests.

From people who were moving and needed to transport their houseboat, sailboat or yacht to its new home, to those who needed to ship a boat from an inland location to a shipping port and more, A-1 Auto Transport has the knowledge and expertise to get these jobs done efficiently and affordably.

The company transports a wide variety of boats, ships and watercraft including jet skis, catamarans, sport fishing boats, charter ships and many others.

Customers can also rest assured that their boat will be well-protected and cared for during the transport process.

"Your yacht or boat will be covered in shrink wrap so that both the exterior and interior will be protected from moisture, salt, and other debris," the spokesperson noted, adding that they also use an easy roll-on and roll-off loading technique to make sure that when they ship a boat, it is done in as careful a manner as possible.

The fact that 2021 was an especially busy year for boat shipping requests will not surprise the many customers who have worked with A-1 Auto Transport for this type of shipping service.

Since the company opened, they have earned a well-deserved reputation for their full-service boat and yacht transport services, as well as their team of friendly and knowledgeable transport specialists who are happy to answer any questions people may have about the process.

"If you're curious about the cost to ship a boat, we're always happy to offer free estimates to all prospective customers," the spokesperson noted.

About A-1 Auto Transport

Whether people are shipping their car, truck, boat, RV or motorcycle, A-1 Auto Transport has everybody covered. With over 30 years of experience, they have perfected the shipping process from origin to destination safely, quickly, affordably, and with no hassle. See why tens of thousands have shipped their vehicles through A-1 Auto Transport. For more information, please visit https://www.a1autotransport.com/.

Media Contact

Joe Webster
marketing@a1autotransport.com
8004522880

SOURCE: A-1 Auto Transport, Inc.



View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/688380/A-1-Auto-Transport-Reports-that-Boat-Shipping-Requests-Went-Up-16-Percent-in-2021-Versus-2020

