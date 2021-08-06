UPDATE 1-Auto parts maker Magna cuts revenue forecast as chip crunch weighs

(Adds 2021 forecast)

Aug 6 (Reuters) - Magna International Inc, whose offer to buy Swedish rival Veoneer was trumped by chipmaker Qualcomm, cut its full-year sales forecast, citing a slowdown in automobile production due to a semiconductor shortage plaguing the sector.

The shortage has hampered automobile production around the world, bringing some assembly lines to a halt. Automakers across the globe have warned that the chip shortage could extend, even as auto demand booms in markets such as the United States.

"The second quarter of 2021 included the production disruptions due to the ongoing global semiconductor chip shortage," Magna said in a statement.

Chipmaker Qualcomm Inc said on Thursday it had offered to buy Veoneer Inc for $4.6 billion, an 18.4% premium to a bid in July by Canada's Magna International Inc that was accepted by Veoneer's board.

Magna's revenue for the year is now expected to be between $38 billion and $39.5 billion, compared to a previous forecast of $40.2 billion to $41.8 billion.

Net income attributable to Magna was $424 million, or $1.40 per share, in the quarter ended June 30, from a loss of $647 million, or $2.17 per share, a year earlier.

Total sales more than doubled to $9.03 billion. (Reporting by Sanjana Shivdas in Bengaluru; Editing by Saumyadeb Chakrabarty)