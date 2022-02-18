1 Arlington restaurant closes, another scores poorly in recent health inspections

Arlington health inspectors closed and then reopened one restaurant after conducted 80 inspections from Feb. 6 to Feb. 12, according to information from the city compiled by the Star-Telegram.

New York Eats, located at 604 Doug Russell Road, was closed by the city with a score of 60 on Feb. 10, then allowed to reopen on Feb. 11.

No score was listed by the city in the follow-up inspection allowing New York Eats to reopen.

In Arlington, restaurants are scored on a scale of 0 to 100, with anything lower than a 70 being considered extremely poor. Restaurants must be reinspected if they score below a 75.

Mac’s Tavern and Grill, at 2821 Galleria Drive, had a followup inspection after scoring 71.

Star Kiwi Bakery, at 2216 S Collins St., scored a perfect score of 100 on Feb. 11. The retail bakery was the only business to achieve a perfect score during inspections in that time period.

Here are the inspection scores and violations for restaurants within the city limits of Arlington for Feb. 6th - Feb. 12th, 2022. To search the restaurant inspections, type in a restaurant name. You can also sort by score.