UPDATE 1-Argentina to halt meat exports for 30 days amid rising prices - sources

(Adds quote from industry source, context)

By Jorge Otaola

BUENOS AIRES, May 17 (Reuters) - Argentina is set to announce a 30-day halt on meat exports amid rising prices, two sources from government and the industry said on Monday, underscoring rising concern over inflation that has been driven by spiraling food prices.

A production ministry source, declining to be named, confirmed the plan to suspend meat exports, which comes with Argentina's 12-month inflation rate soaring at around 46% after a monthly peak in March.

A second source within the industry said it was basically a done deal, though they had not yet been officially informed by the government of the measure, which the person added was the wrong move to make despite the rising prices.

"Exports are closed, tomorrow we will continue negotiating with the government", the source with meat export body ABC said.

Argentina is famed for its cattle ranches and sizzling cuts of steak, which are a central part of the country's social fabric, where many gatherings of families and friends are held around the 'parrilla' barbecue grill at the weekend.

However, rising meat costs have come under fierce scrutiny in recent months, with some consumers - already hit hard by three straight years of recession and inflation - saying they are no longer able to afford to buy their meat.

Argentina has in recent years ramped up meat exports, especially to China, helping propel the sector but also stoking fears that rising exports could push up domestic prices.

The country's center-left Peronist government is looking to defend its strong position in Congress in mid-term elections at the end of the year and bolster its popularity with voters which has taken a beating during the coronavirus pandemic.

The South American nation is also a major grains producer and the world's top exporter of processed soy. (Reporting by Jorge Otaola; Writing by Adam Jourdan)