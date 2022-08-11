UPDATE 1-Argentina cenbank hikes benchmark rate by 950 basis points to 69.50% - traders

(Updates with additional information)

BUENOS AIRES, Aug 11 (Reuters) - Argentina's central bank raised its benchmark interest rate by 950 basis points to 69.50%, traders said Thursday, as the country struggles to keep a lid on spiraling inflation.

The benchmark 'Leliq' rate for the 28-day term was set at 69.5%, shooting up from the previous 60% annually, traders said. The announcement comes ahead of the release of July inflation figures, expected to reach 7.2%, according to a Reuters poll. In late July, the central bank hiked rates by 800 basis points as the government shuffled its cabinet, including the installation of an economy "superminister."

Inflation, which is predicted to hit 90% by the end of the year, as well as crippling debt and chronic overspending, are top of the list for Economy "Superminister" Sergio Massa to tackle. (Reporting by Walter Bianchi; Writing by Kylie Madry; Editing by Anthony Esposito and Christian Plumb)