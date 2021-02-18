UPDATE 1-Argentina accuses Danone, Bunge, P&G of output curbs amid pricing crackdown
BUENOS AIRES, Feb 17 (Reuters) - Argentina is investigatingconsumer firms including Danone, Procter & Gambleand Unilever, along with food producers likeBunge, over accusations they have deliberately held backproduction amid a government clampdown on rising prices.
The country's production ministry in a statement allegedthat the firms and others had been "holding back productionvolumes" and had not abided by a resolution to increase outputto the "highest degree of their installed capacity."
It said an investigation had found shortages in supermarketsof products ranging from cooking oil to diapers and cheese, andsaid that the firms under investigation must rectify thesituation and restore stock levels.
The companies did not immediately respond to emailedrequests for comment.
Daniel Funes de Rioja, head of food industry chamber COPAL,rejected the allegations and told media that the industry hadpushed forward despite high costs and price freezes.
The companies supplied the market "throughout the pandemicdespite sick workers, logistical problems, striking oil workers,the 15-day blockade by truckers, holidays, staff vacations andplant shutdowns for maintenance," Funes de Rioja said.
But production minister Matías Kulfas said the governmenthad detected "some products were missing in supermarkets" andhad attributed the shortages to lack of supply from largeindustrial producers.
The South American nation's leftist Peronist leaders havebeen trying to protect consumers from rising prices and rein inrampant inflation, forecast in a central bank poll to hit 50%this year.
The government of Argentine President Alberto Fernandez hasclashed with some businesses and investors over price caps onsome goods and the freezing of utilities tariffs.
On Wednesday, holders of Argentina's sovereign debtcriticized such policies as short term and doomed.
The production ministry said that price cap laws aimed toprotect consumers from "possible price abuses and guarantee thenormal supply of products in supermarkets."
Recent fears over resurgent inflation sparked tensionbetween Argentina's government and the large farm sector, whichwere eventually defused after pledges by exporters and producersto help keep domestic prices down.(Reporting by Walter Bianchi; Additional reporting by AgustinGeist; Writing by Adam Jourdan and Dave Sherwood; Editing byRosalba O'Brien)