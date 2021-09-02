UPDATE 1-Apple says Japan Fair Trade Commission closes App Store investigation

(Adds details from statement)

Sept 1 (Reuters) - Apple Inc said late on Wednesday an investigation by the Japan Fair Trade Commission (JFTC) had closed after the iPhone maker announced that an update was coming to the App Store.

"The update will allow developers of "reader" apps to include an in-app link to their website for users to set up or manage an account," Apple said in a statement.

Apple said it agreed with the JFTC to let developers of these apps share a single link to their website to help users set up and manage their accounts.

"While the agreement was made with the JFTC, Apple will apply this change globally to all reader apps on the store," the company said.

The change will go into effect in early 2022, the statement added.

Last week, Apple agreed to loosen App Store restrictions on small developers, striking a deal in a class-action lawsuit as the iPhone maker awaits a ruling by the same U.S. judge in a separate App Store dispute brought by the developer behind "Fortnite."