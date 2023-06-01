UPDATE 1-Ahead of OPEC+ meet, Kremlin says ties with Saudi Arabia are constructive, trusting

MOSCOW, June 1 (Reuters) - The Kremlin said on Thursday that relations with Saudi Arabia were constructive and based on mutual understanding and respect ahead of an OPEC+ meeting.

Asked about relations with Saudi Arabia ahead of the meeting, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said they were "constructive, based on mutual understanding, mutual respect, mutual trust, and very work-like".

OPEC+, which groups the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries with Russia and other allies, surprised the market on April 2 with further output cuts that pushed up the price of oil.

Russia is the world's second largest oil exporter after Saudi Arabia. (Reporting by Vladimir Soldatkin; editing by Guy Faulconbridge and Gareth Jones)