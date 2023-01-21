UPDATE 1-Abbott faces U.S. criminal probe over baby formula -WSJ

(Adds Abbott's response)

Jan 20 (Reuters) - Abbott Laboratories' Michigan plant, which was at the center of the U.S. baby formula shortage last year, is being investigated by the Justice Department, the Wall Street Journal reported on Friday.

Attorneys with the Justice Department's consumer-protection branch are conducting the criminal investigation, the report said, citing people familiar with the matter.

"DOJ has informed us of its investigation and we're cooperating fully," an Abbott spokesman told Reuters.

In February 2022, Abbott, the biggest U.S. supplier of baby formula, recalled Similac and other infant formula products produced at the Michigan facility after reports of bacterial infections in babies who had consumed products made there.

The shutdown of the plant and subsequent product recalls exacerbated a baby formula shortage in the United States that began due to pandemic-induced supply chain issues. (Reporting by Mrinalika Roy in Bengaluru; Editing by Himani Sarkar)