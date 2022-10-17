$1.9 Billion Worldwide Acute Myeloid Leukemia Therapeutics Industry to 2027 - Featuring Abbvie, Amgen, Bristol-Myers Squibb, Celgene and Roche Holding Among Others

Company Logo

Global Acute Myeloid Leukemia Therapeutics Market

Dublin, Oct. 17, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Acute Myeloid Leukemia Therapeutics Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2022-2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global acute myeloid leukemia therapeutics market size reached US$ 954.8 Million in 2021. Looking forward, the publisher expects the market to reach US$ 1947.8 Million by 2027, exhibiting a CAGR of 12.62% during 2021-2027.

Keeping in mind the uncertainties of COVID-19, we are continuously tracking and evaluating the direct as well as the indirect influence of the pandemic. These insights are included in the report as a major market contributor.



Acute myeloid leukemia (AML) refers to a clonal malignancy leading to the rapid growth of abnormal cells. It primarily impacts the bone marrow and white blood cells (WBCs) and is characterized by the discoloration of skin, breathlessness, fatigue, high body temperatures, weight loss, bleeding gums and nosebleeds. Some of the commonly used AML therapies include chemo-, immuno-, targeted- and hormonal therapies and surgical procedures. These therapeutics are usually combined with stem cell transplants to increase the efficacy, minimize complications and strengthen the immune system of the body.



The increasing prevalence of leukemia across the globe represents one of the key factors driving the growth of the market. Furthermore, the rising geriatric population, which is more susceptible to such disorders, is also driving the market growth. AML is primarily caused by genetic mutations in the body that impacts the levels of blood cell production. In line with this, the widespread adoption of combination and targeted therapies and increasing awareness regarding the available alternatives for cancer treatment are also favoring the market growth.

Additionally, the advent of improved immunotoxins, alkylating agents, monoclonal antibodies and multidrug-resistant modulators is another major growth-inducing factor. These therapeutics offer prolonged results, higher efficacy, early and accurate identification of leukemia cells and reduced chances of cancer relapse. Other factors, including extensive research and development (R&D) activities in the field of oncology, along with significant improvements in the existing healthcare infrastructure, are anticipated to drive the market further.

Competitive Landscape:



The competitive landscape of the industry has also been examined along with the profiles of the key players being Abbvie Inc., Amgen Inc. , Bristol-Myers Squibb Company, Celgene, Roche Holding AG, Gilead Sciences Inc., Novartis AG, Pfizer Inc., Sanofi S.A. and Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited.



For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/2r6q2l

