1-800-Flowers is taking 20% off gorgeous customer-favorite bouquets now

The Lovely Lavender Medley looked identical to its online counterpart.

With the holidays coming up, this might just be the perfect time to send flowers to your loved ones. Right now, 1-800-Flowers is taking 20% off their best-selling arrangements with coupon code BESTOF20. Prices start at just $33 with this promotion, and you can choose from a variety of flowers and gifts—there’s something for everyone. Plus, if you want to get your holiday deliveries done early, you can take a peek at their Christmas preview.

Need a place to start? When we tested 1-800-Flowers, we found that their arrangements created and delivered by local florist were beautiful and fresh, and preferred them to the flowers in a box shipped directly by the company. We tried the Lovely Lavender Medley bouquet, starting at $43.99 with coupon code BESTOF20 (save $11 to $15). According to our editor Kate Tully Ellsworth, the bouquet she tested had the white roses, white carnations, Peruvian lilies, purple stock and baby's breath promised, and was, in fact, “nearly identical to the picture on the site." (Our Los Angeles-based tester who ordered the same bouquet was sent an entirely different bouquet, but the site immediately sent a second bouquet and a site credit for the error.)

For fall colors, the Floral Embrace bouquet starting at $39.99 with coupon code BESTOF20 (save $10 to $14), might be a better match. Featuring hot pink roses, carnations, orange Asiatic lilies, Peruvian lilies, yellow sunflowers or similar blooms, lavender stock, purple monte casino and green Athos poms, this arrangement would look beautiful on any Thanksgiving table.

With supply chain issues and delays, getting your shopping done early this year is key—and flowers are a gift that can bring a smile to almost anyone's face.

