$1.8+ Billion Worldwide Laboratory Information System Industry to 2027 - Rapid Digitalisation and Adoption of Cloud-Based Software in Laboratory Units is Aiding Growth

Dublin, Nov. 01, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Laboratory Information System Market Report and Forecast 2022-2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

According to the global laboratory information system market report, the market attained a value of USD 1838.5 million in 2021.

Aided by the rapid digitalisation and adoption of cloud-based software in laboratory units, the market is projected to further grow at a CAGR of 6.9% between 2022 and 2027.

Laboratory information system is defined as a computer software which is used to keep all the records of medical tests and various lab processes. Laboratory information system is crucial part of the healthcare system as it assists medical professionals facilitate testing in the fields such as microbiology, immunology, and haematology, among others. The increasing health awareness, increasing healthcare expenditure, and rising per capita income across the emerging economic nations are some of the key guiding factors of the global laboratory information system market.

Laboratory information system performs various functions which include registration of tests, maintenance of specimen collection sheets, inquiry of workload, maintaining record of patient diagnosis and testing, among others.

Over the forecast period, rapid digitalisation and technological advancements across laboratories, increasing penetration of cloud-based healthcare assistance, and growing reliance on automated documentation are some of the factors expected to positively influence the market. The increasing penetration of artificial intelligence (AI) in the healthcare sector is further fuelling the demand for laboratory information systems.

Moreover, the rising cases of chronic diseases, such as cancer, tuberculosis, and diabetes mellitus, among others, are boosting the infrastructure of laboratories to lead the research and development processes. On top of it, the favourable health policies of the government aimed at curbing the health-related disorders are providing impetus to the laboratory information system market.

In the geographical terms, North America accounts for a significant share of the market owing to the high healthcare expenditure across strong economies, such as the United States and Canada. The upgradations of hospital and independent laboratories in the region are likely to further fuel the market growth in the region in the coming years.

Key Topics Covered:

1 Preface

2 Report Coverage - Key Segmentation and Scope

3 Report Description
3.1 Market Definition and Outlook
3.2 Properties and Applications
3.3 Market Analysis
3.4 Key Players

4 Key Assumptions

5 Executive Summary
5.1 Overview
5.2 Key Drivers
5.3 Key Developments
5.4 Competitive Structure
5.5 Key Industrial Trends

6 Snapshot
6.1 Global
6.2 Regional

7 Industry Opportunities and Challenges

8 Global Laboratory Information System Market Analysis
8.1 Key Industry Highlights
8.2 Global Laboratory Information System Historical Market (2017-2021)
8.3 Global Laboratory Information System Market Forecast (2022-2027)
8.4 Global Laboratory Information System Market by Component
8.4.1 Services
8.4.1.1 Market Share
8.4.1.2 Historical Trend (2017-2021)
8.4.1.3 Forecast Trend (2022-2027)
8.4.2 Software
8.4.2.1 Market Share
8.4.2.2 Historical Trend (2017-2021)
8.4.2.3 Forecast Trend (2022-2027)
8.5 Global Laboratory Information System Market by Product
8.5.1 Standalone LIS
8.5.1.1 Market Share
8.5.1.2 Historical Trend (2017-2021)
8.5.1.3 Forecast Trend (2022-2027)
8.5.2 Integrated LIS
8.5.2.1 Market Share
8.5.2.2 Historical Trend (2017-2021)
8.5.2.3 Forecast Trend (2022-2027)
8.6 Global Laboratory Information System Market by Delivery Mode
8.6.1 On-Premise
8.6.1.1 Market Share
8.6.1.2 Historical Trend (2017-2021)
8.6.1.3 Forecast Trend (2022-2027)
8.6.2 Cloud-Based
8.6.2.1 Market Share
8.6.2.2 Historical Trend (2017-2021)
8.6.2.3 Forecast Trend (2022-2027)
8.7 Global Laboratory Information System Market by End Use
8.7.1 Hospital Laboratories
8.7.1.1 Market Share
8.7.1.2 Historical Trend (2017-2021)
8.7.1.3 Forecast Trend (2022-2027)
8.7.2 Independent Laboratories
8.7.2.1 Market Share
8.7.2.2 Historical Trend (2017-2021)
8.7.2.3 Forecast Trend (2022-2027)
8.7.3 Physician Office Laboratories
8.7.3.1 Market Share
8.7.3.2 Historical Trend (2017-2021)
8.7.3.3 Forecast Trend (2022-2027)
8.7.4 Others
8.8 Global Laboratory Information System Market by Region
8.8.1 Market Share
8.8.1.1 North America
8.8.1.2 Europe
8.8.1.3 Asia Pacific
8.8.1.4 Latin America
8.8.1.5 Middle East and Africa

9 Regional Analysis
9.1 North America
9.1.1 Historical Trend (2017-2021)
9.1.2 Forecast Trend (2022-2027)
9.1.3 Breakup by Country
9.1.3.1 United States of America
9.1.3.2 Canada
9.2 Europe
9.2.1 Historical Trend (2017-2021)
9.2.2 Forecast Trend (2022-2027)
9.2.3 Breakup by Country
9.2.3.1 United Kingdom
9.2.3.2 Germany
9.2.3.3 France
9.2.3.4 Italy
9.2.3.5 Others
9.3 Asia Pacific
9.3.1 Historical Trend (2017-2021)
9.3.2 Forecast Trend (2022-2027)
9.3.3 Breakup by Country
9.3.3.1 China
9.3.3.2 Japan
9.3.3.3 India
9.3.3.4 ASEAN
9.3.3.5 Australia
9.3.3.6 Others
9.4 Latin America
9.4.1 Historical Trend (2017-2021)
9.4.2 Forecast Trend (2022-2027)
9.4.3 Breakup by Country
9.4.3.1 Brazil
9.4.3.2 Argentina
9.4.3.3 Mexico
9.4.3.4 Others
9.5 Middle East and Africa
9.5.1 Historical Trend (2017-2021)
9.5.2 Forecast Trend (2022-2027)
9.5.3 Breakup by Country
9.5.3.1 Saudi Arabia
9.5.3.2 United Arab Emirates
9.5.3.3 South Africa
9.5.3.4 Others

10 Market Dynamics
10.1 SWOT Analysis
10.1.1 Strengths
10.1.2 Weaknesses
10.1.3 Opportunities
10.1.4 Threats
10.2 Porter's Five Forces Analysis
10.2.1 Supplier's Power
10.2.2 Buyer's Power
10.2.3 Threat of New Entrants
10.2.4 Degree of Rivalry
10.2.5 Threat of Substitutes
10.3 Key Indicators for Demand
10.4 Key Indicators for Price

11 Value Chain Analysis

12 Competitive Landscape
12.1 Market Structure
12.2 Company Profiles
12.2.1 Orchard Software Corporation
12.2.1.1 Company Overview
12.2.1.2 Product Portfolio
12.2.1.3 Demographic Reach and Achievements
12.2.1.4 Certifications
12.2.2 Sunquest Information Systems, Inc.
12.2.2.1 Company Overview
12.2.2.2 Product Portfolio
12.2.2.3 Demographic Reach and Achievements
12.2.2.4 Certifications
12.2.3 Cerner Corporation
12.2.3.1 Company Overview
12.2.3.2 Product Portfolio
12.2.3.3 Demographic Reach and Achievements
12.2.3.4 Certifications
12.2.4 Computer Programs and Systems, Inc.
12.2.4.1 Company Overview
12.2.4.2 Product Portfolio
12.2.4.3 Demographic Reach and Achievements
12.2.4.4 Certifications
12.2.5 CompuGroup Medical SE and Co. KGaA
12.2.5.1 Company Overview
12.2.5.2 Product Portfolio
12.2.5.3 Demographic Reach and Achievements
12.2.5.4 Certifications
12.2.6 Medical Information Technology, Inc.
12.2.6.1 Company Overview
12.2.6.2 Product Portfolio
12.2.6.3 Demographic Reach and Achievements
12.2.6.4 Certifications
12.2.7 SCC Soft Computer
12.2.7.1 Company Overview
12.2.7.2 Product Portfolio
12.2.7.3 Demographic Reach and Achievements
12.2.7.4 Certifications
12.2.8 Epic Systems Corporation
12.2.8.1 Company Overview
12.2.8.2 Product Portfolio
12.2.8.3 Demographic Reach and Achievements
12.2.8.4 Certifications
12.2.9 Comp Pro Med Inc.
12.2.9.1 Company Overview
12.2.9.2 Product Portfolio
12.2.9.3 Demographic Reach and Achievements
12.2.9.4 Certifications
12.2.10 Others

13 Industry Events and Developments

