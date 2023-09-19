$1,500 reward offered as investigators continue search for Central Kentucky murder suspect

A man accused of murdering someone in Franklin County has been labeled Bluegrass Crime Stoppers’ “Most Wanted Person of the Week,” officials announced Tuesday.

Simeyon Johnson, 36, is wanted in connection to the murder of 50-year-old Thomas Wideman. Kristyn Klingshirn, a liaison for Bluegrass Crime Stoppers, said during a news conference that Johnson has known ties to Lexington and federal law enforcement partners are looking for him.

Johnson, who also goes by “Sim,” is described as being about 6 feet tall and weighing about 180 pounds, Bluegrass Crime Stoppers said. He has brown eyes and long black hair.

A cash reward up to $1,500 is being offered for information about Johnson’s location and case. Anonymous tips can be submitted to Bluegrass Crime Stoppers or P3 Tips.

The killing happened in July at Hickory Mills Manor apartment complex on Marlowe Court, according to the Frankfort Police Department. Wideman was declared dead on scene and Johnson was last seen fleeing the scene with a gun.

Police previously said Johnson should be considered armed and dangerous. He also has two warrants out for his arrest in Franklin County