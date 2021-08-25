Up to 1,500 Americans still in Afghanistan, State Department says

(Independent)

As many as 1,500 American citizens could still be in Afghanistan as the deadline for the US withdrawal approaches, the State Department said on Wednesday — but the exact figure is still unknown.

Secretary of State Anthony Blinken said there were around 6,000 Americans in the country who wanted to leave when evacuations began on 14 August. Since then, roughly 4,500 have been evacuated.

He added that the department was still trying to determine the precise number, and of that number, how many still wanted to leave.

The Biden administration has been under pressure to reveal how many American citizens were still in the country as the 31 August deadline for a complete US withdrawal approaches.

Mr Blinken said there were delays in attaining the numbers because “some may no longer be in the country, some may have claimed to be Americans, but turned out not to be. Some may choose to stay.”

“We will continue to try to identify the status and plans of these people in the coming days,” he added.

The Pentagon said earlier on Wednesday that more than 80,000 people have been evacuated since 14 August, including thousands of Afghans who worked with US forces during the 20-year conflict.

