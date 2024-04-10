From $1,500 to $3.2 million: How the Masters purse, payout has evolved through the years

For the 88th time, the best golfers in the world will descend to Augusta National Golf Club for the annual Masters Tournament. By Sunday, April 14, one golfer will don the iconic green jacket and hoist the trophy as the latest winner of the landmark event.

In addition to the jacket and trophy, the winner will earn millions from the event's annual purse. Here's what to know about payouts for the 2024 Masters Tournament:

What's the total purse for the 2024 Masters Tournament?

This year's purse is $18 million again, the same as it was for the 2023 Masters Tournament.

How much does the Masters' winner take from the purse?

In 2023, winner Jon Rahm took home $3.24 million of the $18 million purse. It's expected to be a similar amount this year. The remaining money is then distributed according to finish position. Second-place received $1.584 million and third received $744,000 last year. The last-placed golfer earned $45,060 in winnings from the event in 2023.

Masters Tournament winner payouts history

Per data from golf.com, the winner of the first Masters Tournament in 1934, Horton Smith, took home $1,500. It remained that much through 1942. Here's key landmark payout changes:

1946: $2,500. This marked the first post-World War II Masters Tournament and the first increased payout for a winning golfer.

1958: $11,250. This event saw the winner's purse pass five figures.

1984: $108,000. The purse more than doubled in five years to surpass six figures for the first time.

2001: $1,008,000. This even saw the first million-dollar winner's purse.

Who won the Masters Tournament in 2023?

Rahm won the Masters Tournament last year ahead of Brooks Koepka and Phil Mickelson, who tied for second.

When is the Masters Tournament?

The 2024 Masters Tournament will run from Thursday, April 11, to Sunday, April 14.

