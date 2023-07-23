$1.5 million house with 4 bedrooms sells in Davis. See where it’s at.

The spacious property located in the 4300 block of Amoroso Place in Davis was sold on June 26, 2023. The $1,455,000 purchase price works out to $508 per square foot. The house, built in 1978, has an interior space of 2,862 square feet. The property features four bedrooms, two bathrooms, a detached garage, and two parking spaces. The unit sits on a 0.3-acre lot.

These nearby houses have also recently been purchased:

A 2,905-square-foot home on the 4300 block of Mahogany Lane in Davis sold in May 2023, for $1,325,000, a price per square foot of $456. The home has 3 bedrooms and 3 bathrooms.

On Mahogany Lane, Davis, in May 2023, a 3,205-square-foot home was sold for $1,500,000, a price per square foot of $468. The home has 4 bedrooms and 4 bathrooms.

In November 2021, a 3,156-square-foot home on Almond Lane in Davis sold for $400,000, a price per square foot of $127. The home has 4 bedrooms and 4 bathrooms.

This article was generated by the Sac Bee Bot, software that analyzes structured information, such as data, and applies it to articles based on templates created by journalists in the newsroom. No human journalist was harmed in this experiment. You can report errors or bugs to mcclatchybot@mcclatchy.com.