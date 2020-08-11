$1.5 Billion Worldwide Solid State Relays Industry to 2027 - Impact of COVID-19 on the Market

Dublin, Aug. 11, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Solid State Relays - Global Market Trajectory & Analytics" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The publisher bring years of research experience to the 8th edition of this report. The 108-page report presents concise insights into how the pandemic has impacted production and the buy side for 2020 and 2021. A short-term phased recovery by key geography is also addressed.



Global Solid State Relays Market to Reach $1.5 Billion by 2027



Amid the COVID-19 crisis, the global market for Solid State Relays estimated at US$1 Billion in the year 2020, is projected to reach a revised size of US$1.5 Billion by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 5.2% over the period 2020-2027.



The U.S. Market is Estimated at $308.4 Million, While China is Forecast to Grow at 5% CAGR



The Solid State Relays market in the U.S. is estimated at US$308.4 Million in the year 2020. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$264.4 Million by the year 2027 trailing a CAGR of 5% over the analysis period 2020 to 2027.



Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 4.8% and 4.4% respectively over the 2020-2027 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 4.9% CAGR.



Competitors identified in this market include, among others:

Broadcom Ltd.

Carlo Gavazzi Holding AG

Celduc Relais

Crydom, Inc.

Fujitsu Ltd.

Ixys Integrated Circuits Division Inc.

Omega Engineering, Inc.

Omron Corporation

Rockwell Automation, Inc.

Teledyne Relays

Vishay Intertechnology, Inc.

Key Topics Covered:



I. INTRODUCTION, METHODOLOGY & REPORT SCOPE



II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



1. MARKET OVERVIEW



Global Competitor Market Shares

Solid State Relay Competitor Market Share Scenario Worldwide (in %): 2019 & 2025

Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession

2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS



3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS



4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE



III. MARKET ANALYSIS



IV. COMPETITION



Total Companies Profiled: 46

