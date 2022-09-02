$1.4 Billion Worldwide Online Clothing Rental Industry to 2031 - North America was the Largest Market in 2021

Company Logo

Dublin, Sept. 02, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Online Clothing Rental Global Market Report 2022" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

This report provides strategists, marketers and senior management with the critical information they need to assess the global online clothing rental market.



This report focuses on online clothing rental market which is experiencing strong growth. The report gives a guide to the online clothing rental market which will be shaping and changing our lives over the next ten years and beyond, including the markets response to the challenge of the global pandemic.

The global online clothing rental market is expected to grow from $1.28 billion in 2021 to $1.41 billion in 2022 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 10.2%. The online clothing rental market is expected to grow to $2.11 billion in 2026 at a CAGR of 10.5%.



Reasons to Purchase

Gain a truly global perspective with the most comprehensive report available on this market covering 12+ geographies.

Understand how the market is being affected by the coronavirus and how it is likely to emerge and grow as the impact of the virus abates.

Create regional and country strategies on the basis of local data and analysis.

Identify growth segments for investment.

Outperform competitors using forecast data and the drivers and trends shaping the market.

Understand customers based on the latest market research findings.

Benchmark performance against key competitors.

Utilize the relationships between key data sets for superior strategizing.

Suitable for supporting your internal and external presentations with reliable high quality data and analysis

Major players in the online clothing rental market are Style Lend Company, Rotaro, Rent the Runway, Rent It Bae Company, Mine for Nine LLC, Le Tote, La Reina, Gwynnie Bee, Glam Corner Pty Ltd., FlyRobe, Dress Hire, Dress & Go, ThreadTread, Stylish Play, and Secret Wardrobe.



An online clothing rental market consists of sales of online clothing rental services by entities (organizations, sole traders, and partnerships) that provide services through which consumers can rent garments for a predefined period. Individuals who plan to wear new costumes for special occasions such as weddings, theme parties, corporate parties, photoshoots, and film shoots may benefit from these services. Rental services are also a cost-effective solution for those with tight budgets who are unable to purchase garments from their preferred brands.



The main types of clothing styles of online clothing retail are western wear, ethnic wear, and others. Western wear clothing refers to clothing styles from countries in the West such as the United States, Canada, or parts of Europe, or which derives their unique style from the clothes worn in the 19th-century American West. The various dress codes of online clothing rental are formal, casual, and traditional wear which are available in the low, mid, and premium price ranges. The different types of end-users of online clothing rental are women, men, and kids.



North America was the largest region in the online clothing retail market in 2021. The regions covered in the online clothing rental market report are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East and Africa.



The online clothing rental market research report is one of a series of new reports that provides online clothing rental market statistics, including online clothing rental industry global market size, regional shares, competitors with a online clothing rental market share, detailed online clothing rental market segments, market trends and opportunities, and any further data you may need to thrive in the online clothing rental industry. This online clothing rental market research report delivers a complete perspective of everything you need, with an in-depth analysis of the current and future scenario of the industry.



The increasing mobile and internet penetration is expected to propel the growth of the online clothing rental market. Economic development, IT infrastructure, supportive government, and business policies, and the degree of urbanization all have a positive impact on mobile and internet growth. In an online clothing rental service, a person rents clothing online with the use of the internet and makes the payment online.

Story continues

According to Data Reportal, a Singapore-based business intelligence company, in October 2021, 4.88 billion people (almost 62%) in the world are using the internet. According to Bankmycell, a US-based price comparison site for mobile phones, in 2021, there are 6.378 billion (80.76% of the world population) smartphone users. Therefore, increasing mobile and internet penetration is driving the growth of the online clothing rental market.



Technological advancements are shaping the online clothing rental market. Technological advancement has helped online clothing businesses to sync up all their operations and business processes. For instance, in October 2021, H&M, a Swedish-based multinational clothing company launched blockchain-based clothes rental service with scannable IoT labels on the clothing. With this, customers at H&M's store can pick garments for instant hire by scanning IoT-connected stickers with their smartphones. Customers can access this service by signing up for Spin and then paying up to $11 in daily hire fees. Reselling or renting alongside innovation in materials is helping create sustainable consumption patterns.



Key Topics Covered:



1. Executive Summary



2. Online Clothing Rental Market Characteristics



3. Online Clothing Rental Market Trends And Strategies



4. Impact Of COVID-19 On Online Clothing Rental



5. Online Clothing Rental Market Size And Growth

5.1. Global Online Clothing Rental Historic Market, 2016-2021, $ Billion

5.1.1. Drivers Of The Market

5.1.2. Restraints On The Market

5.2. Global Online Clothing Rental Forecast Market, 2021-2026F, 2031F, $ Billion

5.2.1. Drivers Of The Market

5.2.2. Restraints On the Market



6. Online Clothing Rental Market Segmentation

6.1. Global Online Clothing Rental Market, Segmentation By Clothing Styles, Historic and Forecast, 2016-2021, 2021-2026F, 2031F, $ Billion

Western Wear

Ethnic Wear

Others

6.2. Global Online Clothing Rental Market, Segmentation By Dress Code, Historic and Forecast, 2016-2021, 2021-2026F, 2031F, $ Billion

Formal

Casual

Traditional

6.3. Global Online Clothing Rental Market, Segmentation By Price Range, Historic and Forecast, 2016-2021, 2021-2026F, 2031F, $ Billion

Low

Mid

Premium

6.4. Global Online Clothing Rental Market, Segmentation By End User, Historic and Forecast, 2016-2021, 2021-2026F, 2031F, $ Billion

Women

Men

Kids

7. Online Clothing Rental Market Regional And Country Analysis

7.1. Global Online Clothing Rental Market, Split By Region, Historic and Forecast, 2016-2021, 2021-2026F, 2031F, $ Billion

7.2. Global Online Clothing Rental Market, Split By Country, Historic and Forecast, 2016-2021, 2021-2026F, 2031F, $ Billion

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/v2fz2o

CONTACT: CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood,Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./ CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900



