For $1,300, would you watch 13 of the 'scariest' horror movies? Two companies are willing to pay

Horror film lovers are in for a treat this Halloween season — two companies are paying select viewers $1,300 to watch 13 horror movies.

DISH Network said it will pay a viewer $1300 to watch 13 movies based on Stephen King novels such as "Carrie," "IT" and "The Shining." The satellite TV company will also send a "survival kit" including blankets, popcorn, candy and Stephen King items. Any catch? Viewers must wear a Fitbit to track their heart rate during the scary films.

The network wants to monitor any jump scares, screams or lack of sleep after watching the films. Participants will be given a worksheet to document their experiences, changes in sleep and comments on just how scary the films were.

Halloween season is approaching: Halloween 2021: Theme park events

Must-see: The 10 most must-see movies of fall, from 'Dune' to 'Halloween Kills'

In a separate opportunity, FinanceBuzz is recruiting a Horror Movie Heart Rate Analyst. Their goal? To determine whether a movie's budget influences its "dread-inducing" factor. The heart rate analyst must wear a Fibit to track their heartbeat as they watch a mix of low and high budget horror films.

As the press release noted, some of the scariest and most popular horror movies were filed on a tight budget. "Paranormal Activity" was originally produced with $15,000 in 2007, though another $150,000 was spent in reproduction, according to the Hollywood Reporter. It made over $193 million.

The heart rate analyst will watch films such as "Candyman," "Insidious," "Paranormal Activity," "The Blair Witch Project" and more.

FinanceBuzz will also provide a $50 gift card to fund the film marathon. Applications for this opportunity are due September 26.

The announcements from both companies have excited horror film lovers everywhere—some tweeted they were already binging films for free.

Story continues

Follow Gabriela Miranda on Twitter: @itsgabbymiranda

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Here's how you can make $1,300 for watching 13 horror movies